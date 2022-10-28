An Audio Clip Reveals Russians Riding Bikes & Scooters In The War- New Sad Situation Now Explains Russians' Low Morale

According to a recent call intercepted by Ukraine's secret service, Russian soldiers were recently heard complaining about having "no vehicles at all." They also expressed how they were forced to utilize scooters and bicycles to transit through the combat zone. [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SspDl_0ipNipVS00
A Russian soldier next to a photo of destroyed tanks.CNN

The soldier is said to have been operating near Lyman, Donetsk, located in eastern Ukraine. During the call, the soldier speaks to what is believed to be one of Russia's senior officers. In the call, the junior and senior-ranking forces appear stunned by the lack of armaments. The soldier was asked, "Do we not have the f*****g artillery or heavily armored vehicles? [iii]

In response, the soldier advised,

No, no vehicles at all. Our company does not even have a BTR." [iv]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zquHt_0ipNipVS00
A BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, Russia.Vyacheslav Argenberg/Wikimedia Commons

A BTR is an amphibious armored personnel carrier known as a "bronetransporter." In response, the soldier was informed,

Great. Find bicycles and scooters. Whatever you can find. And what..no promises, no forecasts of when the vehicles might arrive? [v]

The soldier responded, stating that he was unaware of when additional vehicles would arrive and that they had one tank that could not fire and another, within the tress, that could not drive. [vi]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DsJm1_0ipNipVS00
A missile launched by Russia.Express

Lyman had been occupied by Russian 20th Combined army soldiers and Bars-13 troops from the Russian Guard. They were forced to flee Lyman towards the end of Sep. following quick Ukrainian counter-offensives, which Russia was unprepared for. [vii]

Watch the video below to hear the entire conversation.

This follows the recent release of a video depicting Russian soldiers complaining about the conditions on the front lines in Ukraine. They advised that they had no training and no supplies. They were also forced to purchase their uniforms. They further express that they lack primary weapons and food. Watch the video below for the entire complaint. [viii]

