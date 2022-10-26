Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades

A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]

Destroyed Russian tanks in Lyman, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Oct. 5, 2022. US News

In the recording, the soldier states,

They are sending us to the very frontline, today they sent us to start an advance. Our tanks are not working, they stall every 50 meters, for f***s sake - we can't do anything about it. They're sending the boys to slaughter." [ii]

A pile of destroyed Russian military vehicles. GETTY

As the conversation continues, the soldier expresses his frustration with other Russian military practices. He noted that his fellow comrades "who are falling down in the fields, the corpses," cannot be picked up. According to the soldier, they are not allowed to. He remarked on the approach,

No one allows us to pick our soldiers up, can you imagine?" [iii]

Listen to the complete call in the video below.

This revelation coincides with recently released footage filmed by Russian conscripts. The video alleges to be of a makeshift prison created underneath an army base. The prison is said to be used to house soldiers who have refused to obey orders. [iv]

The soldiers shown are living in filth and squalor, using the bathroom in a provided plastic bucket. Despite these conditions, the soldiers express that the Russian army wanted to "send us back to the meat grinder to the slaughterhouse to get routed by the enemy," They exclaimed, "We refused." [v]

Watch the released video below.

