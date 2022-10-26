A Marine Corps ACV Rolled Over During Scheduled Training- Second Close-Call Training Incident In Three Months

The United States Marine Corps recently released a statement confirming a recent training incident that occurred on Oct. 13, 2022. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. PST. While conducting scheduled training operations, one of the Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) "rolled over in the surf zone after a reported mechanical malfunction." The ACV was assigned to Assault Amphibian School. [i]

An Amphibious Combat Vehicle. BAE Systems

The ACV had three crew members inside when the vehicle rolled over. Despite this, there were no sustained injuries. None of the crew members required medical attention. [ii]

As a result, the Marine Corps has opted to adjust ACV waterborne operations guidance while the incident is under investigation. Because the incident occurred in the surf zone, the Marine Corps has "cease[ed] water operations involving surf zone transit to allow for additional testing and evaluation." [iii]

An ACV. BAE Systems

According to the deputy commandant for Plans, Policies, and Operations, the adjustment was implemented to ensure the Marines' ability to train safely while maintaining proficiency. Testing data is being collected and analyzed in response to the incident. Until then, ACV surf zone transit will remain suspended. [iv]

Just over three months ago, on Jul. 19, 2022, one ACV rolled over while another broke down after being swept over by a wave. This training incident also led to the suspension of waterborne operations following this incident, in which, similarly, all crew members survived without injury. Watch the video below for footage from the incident. [v]

The Marine Corps just recently announced the resumption of waterborne operations on Sep. 22, 2022. This announcement followed "the establishment of interim guidance to enhance operational safety when conducting ACV training." Despite claims of updated guidance, this second incident occurred within less than 30 days of open ocean waterborne operations resuming. [vi]

The ACV deploys Marines from ship to shore. It combines "open-ocean amphibious capability, land mobility, survivability, payload, and growth potential to accommodate the evolving operational needs of the United States Marine Corps." Watch the video below to see an ACV test operation. [vii]

