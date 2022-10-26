A New Study Says Dyslexia Is The Result Of Genetic Makeup- Dyslexia Is Linked To ADHD, Not An Individual's Intelligence

Most people never have to ask, "What is dyslexia." Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disabilities, despite some believing that it is a rare affliction. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that the disorder affects one in five people. [i]

Recent research indicates that being dyslexic is directly linked to an individual's genetic makeup, is closely linked to ADHD & ambidexterity, and is unrelated to an individual's intelligence. [ii]

Over time, research and clinical trials have discovered the various signs of dyslexia and common symptoms of dyslexia. Dyslexia testing can be as simple as answering questions on a self-assessment to as complex as completing a formal diagnostic assessment from a qualified examiner. Dyslexia causes an individual to confuse visually similar words, spell erratically, and read/write slowly. [iii]

Watch the video below to answer the question, "What is dyslexia?"

Researchers recently conducted a study using DNA samples from roughly 500,000 adults with dyslexia and approximately one million people who did not have dyslexia. Researchers compared samples so that they could identify critical patterns between participants. [iv]

The results unearthed 42 genes, of which only 15 had previously been linked to cognitive defects. This discovery left 27 remaining genes not yet identified or linked to people with dyslexia. In addition to identifying the genes responsible for the development of dyslexia, researchers also confirmed that "dyslexia and ADHD often co-occur." [v]

Furthermore, the study indicated a "moderate genetic correlation between" ADHD and dyslexia. Researchers stated that there was also a positive genetic correlation between dyslexia and "ambidexterity and pain perception." Individuals with dyslexia have a "lower threshold for pain perception" and are more likely to be ambidextrous. [vi]

The recent discoveries have led researchers to several conclusions. First, although the genetic etiology of dyslexia was determined to be very similar between sexes, the findings that link dyslexia to specific genes are thought to "in [the] future contribute to earlier identification and remediation of dyslexia." Additionally, researchers report that specifically, [vii]

Identifying genetic risk factors not only aids increased understanding of the biological mechanisms, but may also expand diagnostic capabilities, facilitating earlier identification of individuals prone to dyslexia and co-occuring disorders for specific support." [viii]

Watch the video below for information on a font that makes reading easier for those with dyslexia.

