The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recently reported that the Russian Wagner group recently mass-recruited several prisoners from Russian prisons. These prisoners are known to be "suffering from serious infectious diseases, particularly HIV and hepatitis C." [i]

A prisoner shows the bracelets he is required to wear. Euro Weekly News

Those 'fighters' who have been identified as sick must wear color-coded bracelets indicating their sickness. Those who have HIV must wear red bracelets. Those with hepatitis are required to wear white bracelets. Many who are infected are indignant toward the requirement of wearing bracelets. [ii]

The dissatisfaction with the bracelet requirement results from it being known that "Russian doctors systematically refuse to provide assistance to the wounded with hepatitis or HIV." As a result, many believe that if they are to get injured, they may not receive adequate medical attention once someone notices their bracelet. [iii]

A Russian medic vehicle. Vitaly V. Kuzmin/Adobe Stock

The recruited prisoners were advised that this was their opportunity to "wash away their sins with the blood of Ukrainians and receive 'clean' documents." Although they were promised these things, the recruits report that they are instead thrown to the frontlines as 'cannon fodder.' [iv]

According to further reports by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, more than 100 prisoners with confirmed HIV or hepatitis C have already been mobilized to the Wagner group. Many captured militants have been identified as having HIV or hepatitis C, confirming the "information about the mass 'recruitment' of infected prisoners to the Wagner Group." [v]

The flag of the Wagner Group. Haisollokopas/Wikimedia Commons

The well-known mercenary group's boss, Yevgeny Priozhin, has recently been "accused of ignoring the Kremlin's narrative." Additionally, several soldiers have reported that they have yet to be paid their promised salaries, nor have they received their issued gear, as shown in the video below. [vi]

