Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]

A dog is wearing sunglasses and a hat. Natallia Vintsik/Adobe Stock

Experts assert that when pets are given the same attention as humans, owners opt for medical procedures when euthanasia "may be the kinder option." One example is putting an elderly animal through cancer treatments because the animal "is like family." [ii]

Professor Clutton remarked that,

Animals are capable of quite tremendous emotional experiences. But they will not experience them in the same way as human beings. They experience life in real-time. It is one thing for a grandfather to consent to chemotherapy because he knows its worth, and another to subject a dog to it which does not have the capacity to hope." [iii]

A woman is with her French bulldog. hedgehog94/Adobe Stock

The professor even commented that individuals have begged him to keep their pets alive until Christmas. He responded, "Do you think your dog understands Christmas?" Professor Clutton is adamant that even when a pet feels like family, it is not always best to seek out and pay for the most expensive treatment. [iv]

Despite the professor and senior veterinarians' contentions, many people are likely to continue treating their pets as humans. In August 2022, of two thousand dog and cat owners surveyed, 35% revealed that they "have camera rolls filled with more fur babies than humans." Additionally, respondents to the survey took, on average, more than 400 pictures annually of their pets. [v]

A cat is wearing a blue sweater. Africa Studio/Adobe Stock

