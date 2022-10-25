Vets Warn That Treating Dogs & Cats Like Small Humans Harms Them- Professors Are Calling It The Disneyfication Of Pets

DOPE Quick Reads

Professor Eddie Clutton co-founded EthicsFirst. It is a group that campaigns against "excessive treatment" and the "Disneyfication" of pets. According to experts, giving pets the same attention as humans can cause cats and dogs to be forced to undergo grueling medical procedures. Senior veterinarians agree that treating a pet as a human "can do more harm than good." [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CREhc_0ilel8F000
A dog is wearing sunglasses and a hat.Natallia Vintsik/Adobe Stock

Experts assert that when pets are given the same attention as humans, owners opt for medical procedures when euthanasia "may be the kinder option." One example is putting an elderly animal through cancer treatments because the animal "is like family." [ii]

Professor Clutton remarked that,

Animals are capable of quite tremendous emotional experiences. But they will not experience them in the same way as human beings. They experience life in real-time. It is one thing for a grandfather to consent to chemotherapy because he knows its worth, and another to subject a dog to it which does not have the capacity to hope." [iii]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXsnG_0ilel8F000
A woman is with her French bulldog.hedgehog94/Adobe Stock

The professor even commented that individuals have begged him to keep their pets alive until Christmas. He responded, "Do you think your dog understands Christmas?" Professor Clutton is adamant that even when a pet feels like family, it is not always best to seek out and pay for the most expensive treatment. [iv]

Despite the professor and senior veterinarians' contentions, many people are likely to continue treating their pets as humans. In August 2022, of two thousand dog and cat owners surveyed, 35% revealed that they "have camera rolls filled with more fur babies than humans." Additionally, respondents to the survey took, on average, more than 400 pictures annually of their pets. [v]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VsTy3_0ilel8F000
A cat is wearing a blue sweater.Africa Studio/Adobe Stock

References

[i] Louise Eccles, Why treating your pet like a baby could harm their health (Oct. 23, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Caitlin Ochs, Why loving your pets too much could be bad for their health (Oct. 23, 2022)

[v] Samantha Ibrahim, People have more pics of pets than loved ones on phone: poll (Aug. 26, 2022)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pets

Comments / 184

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
36722 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

Parents 50 & Up W/At Least 1 Son Face Faster Cognitive Decline Compared To Same-Aged Parents With 0 Sons

An article published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research recently investigated the "relationship between having sons and parental cognition in parents ≥50 years of age." A grandfather, father, and son are shaving together.VadimGuzhva/Adobe Stock.

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Gas Prices Still High- Exxon Made $19 billion in 3 Mos., More Than Ever Before In Its History; Gov. Newsom Wants An End

According to a recent press release, Exxon "made $19.7 billion from July to September, more profit than ever before in its history, while Chevron reported its second-highest profits at $11.2 billion." [i]

Read full story
124 comments

Woman Lets The Man She's Having An Affair With Pay Mortgage- Says Constant Arguments W/Her Husband Left Her No Choice

In a recent exclusive interview, a woman expressed her reasoning for allowing a man with whom she's having an affair to pay part of her mortgage. The woman, Julia, is a 37-year-old who has been married to her 40-year-old husband for over ten years. Together, the couple has three children. [i]

Read full story
112 comments

A Very Private Man Died & Left Behind An $11 Million Fortune To His 119 Distant Relatives That He Had Never Met

In December 2016, a man, Mr. Joseph Richard Stancak, passed away, leaving behind an $11 million fortune. It is reportedly the largest unclaimed property return in US history. Mr. Stancak died at age 87, preferring a quiet life mirroring his humble beginnings. [ii]

Read full story
9 comments

An Audio Clip Reveals Russians Riding Bikes & Scooters In The War- New Sad Situation Now Explains Russians' Low Morale

According to a recent call intercepted by Ukraine's secret service, Russian soldiers were recently heard complaining about having "no vehicles at all." They also expressed how they were forced to utilize scooters and bicycles to transit through the combat zone. [i]

Read full story
152 comments

Radiation Storms, Miyake Events, Are No Longer Considered Giant Solar Flares- They Can't Be Predicted & Last 1-2 Years

A study conducted by the University of Queensland reveals that radiation 'storms,' astrophysical events, are not giant solar flares, as has been the commonly accepted theory. Miyake events are severe solar storms. Until recently, information about the possible severity of these events and how likely they are to occur has been virtually unknown. [i]

Read full story
4 comments

A Human Rights Org. Reveals Secret Chinese Int'l Police Stations- Beijing Recently Rationalizes That They Are Necessary

China has been accused of operating 54 undercover police stations across the globe. The stations are believed to be used by China to garner greater control over Chinese dissidents located in foreign countries. The undeclared 'police stations' are located in countries such as Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK. [i]

Read full story
141 comments

You Don't Need To Minimize Screen Time; You Need To Self-Monitor It- Unproductivity Can Become A Thing Of The Past

Recent research conducted by Kaveh Abhari of San Diego State University and Isaac Vaghefi of Bernard M Baruch College indicates that the key to productivity, as it relates to smartphone usage, does not require an attempt to minimize screen time greatly. Instead, they propose that self-monitoring screen time is a better approach to achieving productivity. [i]

Read full story
4 comments

Russian Soldier Says He Is Forced To Use Defective Tanks That Stall Every 150 Ft- Also Can't Collect Bodies of Comrades

A recording of a call from a soldier stationed in Donetsk has revealed the continued subpar state of Russian armaments. In a recorded conversation, the soldier claims that the Russian armed forces are being forced to go to the very frontline to begin advances with tanks that do not work. It is alleged that the tanks used to send forces to the frontline are in poor working condition. [i]

Read full story
171 comments

A Marine Corps ACV Rolled Over During Scheduled Training- Second Close-Call Training Incident In Three Months

The United States Marine Corps recently released a statement confirming a recent training incident that occurred on Oct. 13, 2022. The incident happened around 7:45 p.m. PST. While conducting scheduled training operations, one of the Amphibious Combat Vehicles (ACV) "rolled over in the surf zone after a reported mechanical malfunction." The ACV was assigned to Assault Amphibian School. [i]

Read full story
10 comments

A New Study Says Dyslexia Is The Result Of Genetic Makeup- Dyslexia Is Linked To ADHD, Not An Individual's Intelligence

Most people never have to ask, "What is dyslexia." Dyslexia is one of the most common learning disabilities, despite some believing that it is a rare affliction. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) indicates that the disorder affects one in five people. [i]

Read full story
22 comments

Prisoners W/HIV Were Newly Recruited By The Russian Wagner Group- All Sick Russians Must Wear Color Coded Bracelets

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine recently reported that the Russian Wagner group recently mass-recruited several prisoners from Russian prisons. These prisoners are known to be "suffering from serious infectious diseases, particularly HIV and hepatitis C." [i]

Read full story
168 comments

Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]

Read full story
214 comments

Unhappy & Lonely People Have An Older Biological Age Than A Smoker- Mental Health Promotion Can Help Reverse The Aging

Research conducted by an international team and published in Aging-US indicates that "psychological factors substantially contribute to biological aging." According to the study, feelings of unhappiness or loneliness add up to 1.65 years to a person's biological age. This increase exceeds the effects of smoking status, biological sex, living area, and marital status. [i]

Read full story
5 comments
Fort Campbell, KY

Screaming Eagles Air Assault Division Will Deploy After 80 Years- US Begins New Nuclear Training Cycle Due To Tensions

Amid tensions between Russia and the NATO military bloc, the United States' 101st Airborne Division has been deployed for the first time in 80 years since WWII. Nicknamed the "Screaming Eagles," the Division is the US Army's only air assault division. Fort Campbell, KY, is home to the Screaming Eagles. [ii]

Read full story
239 comments

Are Aliens Even Real? 78% Of Americans Believe That They Are- Recent Poll Says CA, FL, & WA Have The Most UFO Sightings

According to a recent poll, California, Florida, Washington, Texas, and New York have the most Unidentified Flying Object/Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UFO/UAP) sightings of all the states across America. Conversely, the District of Columbia, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, and Wyoming, have the least number of UFO/UAP sightings among the states. [i]

Read full story
15 comments

A Look Into The Discovery Of Cannibalism Among Past Humans- Ancient DNA Indicates It Was A Common Practice, Says Study

Recently, archaeologists discovered that many of the United Kingdom's first humans may have been cannibals. They obtained DNA from individuals who inhabited caves more than 13,000 years ago and analyzed it. This analysis led to the discovery of two distinct groups with different origins and cultures. The two groups are said to have migrated to Britain following the last Ice Age. [i]

Read full story
141 comments

Guests Can See Blood Flow & Organs In A Baby- The Pro-Life Exhibit 'Fearfully & Wonderfully Made' Is In Creation Museum

The Creation Museum now features an expanded pro-life exhibit. In addition, 'Fearfully & Wonderfully Made' is now open to the public. A picture of a lifelike model in the Fearfully & Wonderfully Made exhibit.Creation Museum.

Read full story
315 comments

Skipping A Step In The Kitchen- Bacteria Infected 48% Of Recent Study Participants As A Result, Study Says

According to a recent publication in the Food Protection Journal, individuals cross-contaminate spice containers with health-threatening microorganisms when preparing meals. The study indicates that while cutting boards, refrigerator handles, and faucets have been identified as easy breeding grounds for cross-contamination, spice containers pose just as significant of a risk. [i]

Read full story
6 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy