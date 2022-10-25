Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some

A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]

David & Goliath. Yair Haklai

Excavation layers previously dated are used to create a baseline of anchors for the archaeomagnetic data. Researchers contend that the greater number of anchors created, the better calibrated the dating method will become over time. The remnants are used so that archaeologists can extract data from their magnetization, that is "unique to the date it was recorded." [iii]

Earth's magnetic field shifts constantly and is invisible. It is a shield that stems from magnetic ore deep within the Earth's core. Scientists are adamant that the ore likely holds the key to creation and the continuation of life. This study observes the magnetization of pottery and bricks. [iv]

The items record Earth's magnetic field when burned at very high temperatures. This results in the re-magnetization of the items magnetic minerals to the direction and magnitude of the field when they were originally heated. This study reconstructed the intensity and direction of the Earth's magnetic field in 20 burnt destruction layers. 1,186 specimen were analyzed. [iv]

The results indicated a number of dates which coincide with biblical events. For example, archaeomagnetic direction and intensity indicate that the unearthed destruction layers from Gath are from 2 Kings 12:18. [v]

Hazael, King of Aram Damascus, led "at least one military campaign to the Southern Levant and he destroyed Gath of the Philistines," leaving an extensive destruction layer which researchers used to garner these archaeomagnetic results and confirm the event. [vi]

The publication also addresses radiocarbon dating indicating that the destruction layers and artifacts' dating "cannot be validated by radiocarbon or direct historical documentation." Thus, researchers assert that use of archaeomagnetisim "as a complementary chronological tool," will allow further reconstruction of biblical military campaigns. [vii]

