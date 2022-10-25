Unhappy & Lonely People Have An Older Biological Age Than A Smoker- Mental Health Promotion Can Help Reverse The Aging

Research conducted by an international team and published in Aging-US indicates that "psychological factors substantially contribute to biological aging." According to the study, feelings of unhappiness or loneliness add up to 1.65 years to a person's biological age. This increase exceeds the effects of smoking status, biological sex, living area, and marital status. [i]

A man is celebrating alone. stokkete/Adobe Stock

The study used 'aging clocks,' statistical models capable of measuring biological age rather than chronological age. One's birthdate determines chronological age. On the other hand, biological age depends on "the intensity of aging processes and can be affected by genetics, life choices, and the environment." [ii]

Researchers further assert that increased biological age, as indicated by the study results, is "associated with higher all-cause mortality, vulnerability to infection, and a number of non-communicable diseases." Alternatively, when an individual has a slow aging rate, they exhibit better health when likened to peers of the same age. Having no trouble with sleep detracts 0.44 years, while smoking adds 1.25 biological years. [iii]

The study also produced positive results. It revealed that "Both instrumental and emotional support from the spouse and offspring significantly improve life satisfaction, and thus decrease the aging rate." Additionally, it clarifies that "family support may improve longevity potential only in combination with a reasonable amount of autonomy." [iv]

Furthermore, data from the study confirmed that positive feelings such as hope, safety, and happiness directly impact biological age. Overall, the results indicate that physical factors are not the only determinants of aging. Aging is also affected by social status and mental state. In a sense, biological age is a proxy for an individual's general state of health. [v]

Previous studies provide foundational corroboration for these new findings. One study on baboons indicated that accumulated stress could add 3.6 years to your biological age. Studies of childhood trauma and post-traumatic stress disorder indicate that stress-induced deviations might continue for several years. [vi]

As a result, the survey concludes that mental health promotion can likely be considered a possible anti-aging intervention that results in benefits equal to the usual "tangible, physical therapeutic approaches." [vii]

Ways to keep healthy. Pacek/Adobe Stock

The researchers invite users to find out their psychological age using FuturSelf, an AI-guided mental health web service, which "provides personalized recommendations aimed [at] maximiz[ing] users' future mental well-being." [viii]

