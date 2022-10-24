Guests Can See Blood Flow & Organs In A Baby- The Pro-Life Exhibit 'Fearfully & Wonderfully Made' Is In Creation Museum

The Creation Museum now features an expanded pro-life exhibit. In addition, 'Fearfully & Wonderfully Made' is now open to the public.

A picture of a lifelike model in the Fearfully & Wonderfully Made exhibit. Creation Museum

The website for the Creation Museum boasts that the exhibit includes,

Beautiful baby models, stunning special effects, and detailed biblical and scientific teaching." [i]

The description continues stating that the display also includes,

A detailed biblical and scientific teaching [that] will have you marveling over how God knit each of us together in our mothers' wombs. [ii]

A sculpted model baby, four times the scale of a newborn. Creation Museum

The production has been updated from its temporary structure to its new and upgraded location at the Creation Museum. The new display is much more expansive than the original temporary exhibit. There are now 12 baby models that depict the "handiwork in the development of a child from the fertilized egg through birth." [iii]

Using a unique lighting effect called "Pepper's ghost," visitors can see the baby's developing bones and internal organs. Additionally, there is one sculpted model baby that is four times "the scale of a newborn. The model illustrates the "intricate process God designed to ensure the baby receives nourishment from the mother through the placenta." [iv]

Watch the video below to see how Pepper's Ghost optical illusion uses a large piece of glass at an angle to make an apparition appear to the audience.

The changes to the exhibit include detailed models illustrating the "journey from fertilization through birth in fascinating new animations." The models also includ[e] the remarkable changes that must occur in mother and baby within a few minutes of birth, or neither would survive. [v]

The grand opening of the expanded pro-life exhibit follows the Supreme Court's decision to overturn the constitutional right to abortion. A recent poll asked the following question:

Do you think abortions should be legal under any circumstances, legal only under certain circumstances or illegal in all circumstances?" [vi]

The Supreme Court as composed June 30, 2022, to present. Fred Schilling/Wikimedia Commons

The poll was conducted May 2-22, 2022. 35% of respondents said abortions should be legal under any circumstances, 50% of those polled indicated abortion should be legal under certain circumstances, and 13% of individuals surveyed said abortion should be illegal under all circumstances. 2% of people stated that they had no opinion. [vii]

