Skipping A Step In The Kitchen- Bacteria Infected 48% Of Recent Study Participants As A Result, Study Says

According to a recent publication in the Food Protection Journal, individuals cross-contaminate spice containers with health-threatening microorganisms when preparing meals. The study indicates that while cutting boards, refrigerator handles, and faucets have been identified as easy breeding grounds for cross-contamination, spice containers pose just as significant of a risk. [i]

A close-up of a woman using spices for cooking. Deagreez/Adobe Stock

According to researchers, one in five cases of foodborne illnesses is contracted in the home. Despite this knowledge, there has been minimal research into "how pathogens move around a kitchen environment when consumers are preparing food." [ii]

Researchers emphasized that this area lacked research and was "not well characterized." This led them to investigate "the prevalence and degree of cross-contamination across various kitchen surfaces during a consumer meal preparation event. [iii]

A close-up of a man selecting spices from the kitchen shelf. ASDF/Adobe Stock

One example of a foodborne illness is the well-known Salmonella. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Salmonella causes nearly 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations, and 420 deaths annually. Most of these infections are sourced from food. [iv]

The study involved 371 adult participants who each cooked identical recipes. The recipe was a turkey burger made using raw ground turkey patties, a seasoning recipe in addition to a prepackaged salad. The 'pathogen' that researchers used was MS2, a safe tracer that acted as a virus but posed no actual threat to the cooks. [v]

Those who participated were not informed immediately that their food safety behaviors would be evaluated. Researchers swabbed cleaning areas, kitchen utensils, spice containers, and sink faucet handles after meal preparation. The results indicated that spice containers had the highest MS2 concentrations, with 48% of the samples showing cross-contamination with the 'virus' MS2. [vi]

Researchers assert that although it may be standard practice for some to wipe down and clean their spice containers, the results from this research study should be a reminder and influencer to practice safe consumer cross-contamination behaviors by wiping down all surfaces, including spice containers to lower the risk of contamination with a foodborne illness. [vii]

