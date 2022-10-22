Iranian Forces Are Fighting On The Ground In Crimea Against Ukrainians- Kamikaze Drones Also Now Used For The Invasion

Thursday, the White House revealed its belief that "Iran sent military experts to assist Russian forces in Crimea with the launch of "kamikaze" drone attacks. A national security spokesman, John Kirby, spoke to the media, stating,

We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations. Iran and Russia, they can lie to the world, but they certainly can't hide the facts, and the fact is this: Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground." [i]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mroJj_0iik1rOO00
A group of soldiers performing military training.Pongsakorn/Adobe Stock

More Than Just Boots On The Ground

Although Iran has denied the allegations of providing personnel to fight on the ground in Crimea, they are further alleged to have supplied Moscow with Shahed-136 drones. The drone is an aerial attack drone that has allegedly been "modified by Russian engineers." [vii]

Moscow has allegedly "installed its domestic GLONASS control modules in place of the inertial navigation system, standard on these drones," increasing its effective range of applications. Despite this increased range, these drones still do not have "real-time control or maneuverability." [viii]

Watch the video below for more on the Shahed-136.

The drones are believed to operate in Ukraine as "Geranium-2" unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Following a strike on the Ukrainian capital, authorities believe they have pinpointed Iran as the source of drones provided to Russia. [ii]

According to the "founding director of the Iran Program at the Middle East Institute based in Washington D.C.," Alex Vatanka, the drones were nicknamed 'kamikaze' due to their "self-destruction on detonation." The nickname derives from Japanese World War II pilots who conducted suicide missions. [iii]

Kamikaze Planes

Oct. 25, 1944, was the first time Japan employed kamikaze bombers as part of the Battle of Leyte Gulf. A commander of a kamikaze squadron, Motoharu Okamura, concluded, "I firmly believe that the only way to swing the war in our favor is to resort to crash-dive attacks with our planes." [iv]

Kamikaze attacks were Japanese pilots who would crash planes explicitly made for this purpose directly into Allied ships. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rvPX0_0iik1rOO00
The attack of a Japanese A6M5 kamikaze suicide plane on the USS Suwannee (CVE-27) on 25 Oct. 1944.Naval History & Heritage Command/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The suicide bombers were part of a bombing tactic meant to quickly eliminate enemy warships. During WWIII, the Japanese believed that resorting to such extreme measures was necessary to win WWIII. Watch the video below for footage from the kamikaze attacks during WWII. [v]

Russia's Wagner Group Tests Strength Of Western Armor

Despite the potential that they are receiving assistance in the form of kamikaze drones, videos have surfaced of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner Group appearing to test the strength of a Ukrainian armor plate. In the video below, the mercenaries are shown opening up the armor plate to see what is inside of it, indicating Russian interest in improving their own armaments. [vi]

This comes in addition to another video shown below that depicts Russian soldiers voluntarily surrendering to Ukrainian armed forces.

References

[i] Aljazeera, White House says Iran helping Russia 'on the ground' in Crimea (Oct. 20, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Steve Redisch, The Inside Story: Flashpoint Ukraine (Oct. 20, 2022)

[iv] National Geographic, Oct. 25, 1944 CE: First Kamikaze Strikes (2022)

[v] Id.

[vi] Express.co.uk, Russian Wagner fighters test strength of Ukrainian armored plate (Oct. 21, 2022)

[vii] Ashish Dangwal, Russia has 'Upgraded' Iranian Shahed-136 Kamikaze Drones to Boost Its Lethality & Accuracy - Military Experts (Oct. 19, 2022)

[viii] Id.

