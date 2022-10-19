Study Finds That Robots Will Replace Humans In 47% Of Jobs, Causing The Feeling Of Job Insecurity

A recent article published in The Journal of Applied Psychology revealed results from a study that found that "increased exposure to robots leads to increased job insecurity." Additionally, this robot-related job insecurity is then connected to burnout and "workplace incivility." [i]

Many have speculated regarding the threat posed by robots, "automatically controlled, reprogrammable multipurpose entities that perform practical tasks for humans or equipment." The authors indicate that over the next 20 years, "robots will replace humans in 47% of jobs, especially manual labor jobs." [ii]

For example, a robot that lays bricks can work nearly six times faster than a human construction worker. This is also accomplished without the need to provide any breaks or benefits. It has also been argued that the introduction of robots is positive because "the rise of robots will create new jobs and roles for humans." [iii]

The study, however, indicated a direct negative effect between job insecurity and robot exposure. This negative correlation results in burnout and workplace incivility. According to the publication, job insecurity encompasses "the subjective perception that one's job is threatened." Job insecurity can occur even when an individual's job is not actually threatened by robots at the time. [iv]

Furthermore, individuals are said to activate their appraisal process, appraising robots as "incongruent with one's goals." Since it is known that robots are more efficient and competent than humans in particular settings, many humans "appraise the rise of robots as a threat to their jobs." Many view robots destined to outperform humans in the near future as "an obstacle to their future employability." [v]

Once an individual views the integration of robots into the workplace as a threat to their job security, they will likely,

"Disengage from their threatened work in the form of burnout, and

Ameliorate the situation and regain control via dysfunctional means in the form of incivility." [vi]

Finally, researchers indicated that "the effects of job insecurity on one's well-being mirror the effects of actually losing one's job." They suggest that an individual's feeling of job insecurity can be mitigated through self-affirmation to "buffer stress as an effective stress management approach." [vii]

Self-affirmation emphasizes an employee's ability to cope by affirming their self-worth and acknowledging their ability to confront change at work. The study indicates that a stressful event becomes even more stressful when people believe they cannot cope with the event. [vii]

It is suggested that individuals use techniques such as "value essays in which people reflect on their most essential characteristics and values, including friends and family, social skills, religion, and so forth." [viii]

