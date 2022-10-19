Older Adults Are 40% More Likely To Develop Heart Disease & Cancer If They Always Get Less Than 5 Hours Of Sleep Nightly

Nearly one-third of human life is spent sleeping. A published article recently conducted a cohort study to determine if sleep duration correlates with individual chronic diseases common in older adults. For this study particularly, the incidence of an individual's first chronic disease and subsequent mortality were analyzed over 25 years. [i]

Separate analyses were conducted for ages 50, 60, and 70, with 7,864 participants. According to the study results, there was a "robust association" between sleeping less than five hours at ages 50, 60, and 70 and multimorbidity, the presence of multiple conditions or diseases. [ii]

Furthermore, short sleep duration for those aged 50 indicated a "20% increased risk of a first chronic disease." Researchers have thus inferred from the study results that sleeping for a short duration is directly associated with "the onset of chronic disease and multimorbidity." Alternatively, when individuals slept for more than 9 hours per night at age 50, there was no strong correlation between developing a chronic disease or multimorbidity. [iii]

Additionally, the study indicated that sleep duration is closely linked with "chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular disease (CVD) and cancer. Researchers believe that the results of this study can assist with "primary prevention of a first chronic disease and secondary prevention to reduce risk of multimorbidity among those with a first chronic disease." [iv]

Consequently, "further research using objective measures of sleep duration would allow a better understanding of the importance of sleep duration for chronic disease and multimorbidity." Overall, the study emphasizes that sleeping for shorter periods during midlife and old age "is associated with higher risk of onset of chronic disease and mutimorbidity," so good sleep hygiene should be encouraged. [v]

