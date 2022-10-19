Hammer of Thor Amulet Recently Discovered- Was Cast In Lead During The Late 10th Century

According to archaeologists, this recently discovered ancient Thor's Hammer is "one-of-a-kind." It represents the first hammer of its kind to be discovered in Ysby, Halland County, Sweden. The hammer amulet dates back to the Viking Age. The amulet measures approximately 1.18 inches in length. [i]

Thor with his hammer. Marten Eskil Winge/Wikimedia Commons

A small hole was perforated into the hammer's top, presumably to hold a string or yarn. Archaeologists believe this evidence indicates that "the hammer was worn around the neck as a protective amulet." [i]

According to Norse mythology, Thor is one of the most important gods. He was the son of Fyorgyn and Odin and the husband of Sif and was often made fun of for his lack of intelligence. Thor wields a magical hammer called a Mjollnir. [ii]

He is also associated with thunder and exhibits great strength. According to the Norse, Thor's hammering causes thunder and lightning when it storms. [ii]

Thor's hammer amulet. Kulturmiljo Halland

The magical hammer possessed by Thor, Mjollnir, was forged by dwarves. The hammer possesses many supernatural properties. For example, if the hammer is thrown, it will return like a boomerang to its owner. [iii]

In addition to his hammer, Thor also possessed a Megingjard, a belt of great strength that, when used, allowed Thor to double his strength. [iii]

Thor's fight with the Giants. Marten Eskil Winge/Wikimedia Commons

Thor also owned an intriguing pair of goats, Tanngrisnir and Tanngniost. Norse mythology indicates that the goats were responsible for pulling Thor's chariot. Oddly enough, Thor's goats could be killed and eaten so long as their bones were not damaged. [iv]

If the bones were "returned to their skins in the proper positions, they [would] regenerate overnight, and return to life the next day." [iv]

