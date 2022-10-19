Tomb Of St. Nicholas, Inspiration For Santa Claus, Newly Unearthed- Known For Giving Away His Wealth To The Poor

In Turkey, archaeologists recently unearthed St. Nicholas' (St. Nick) tomb. St. Nick is most known as the inspiration behind Santa Claus. The tomb was discovered among the remains of "an ancient Christian Orthodox church located in Turkey, submerged by rising Mediterranean sea levels in the Middle Ages." [i]

Saint Nicholas of Myra slaps Airus at the First Council of Nicaea. Byzantine Icon-Painter/Wikimedia Commons

Another church had been built atop the previous church to protect St. Nick's tomb. The tomb was located following archaeologists' discovery of mosaic and stone flooring from the original sanctuary. These floors are stated to be the same ones St. Nick once traipsed. These discoveries support the claim that St. Nick lived and died in the Roman Empire. [ii]

The unearthed mosaic floors. Daily Star

Previously, it was believed that St. Nick's remains had been smuggled to Italy. Still, the recent discovery has Turkish archaeologists claiming that "the wrong bones were removed - with the ones in Italy those of an anonymous priest." [iii]

Watch the video below for information on the theory that St. Nick's remains are found in Italy and its history.

St. Nick was a Christian bishop who died in 343 AD at 73. Born in Patara in Asia Minor in the third century, St. Nick was raised as a devout Christian. His parents died tragically in an epidemic during St. Nick's younger years. St. Nick believed in "obeying Jesus' words to "sell what you own and give the money to the poor," which he echoed with his behavior throughout his life. [iv]

As a result of his beliefs, St. Nick "used his whole inheritance to assist the needy, the sick, and the suffering." During the rule of the Roman Emperor Diocletian, St. Nick was persecuted for his Christian faith, exiled, and imprisoned. [v]

He was eventually released and attended the Council of Nicaea, which was "called to preserve the unity of the church." After his death, St. Nick was buried in his cathedral church, and manna formed on his grave. [v]

A church was built on top of the previous church to protect St. Nick's tomb. Ullsteiin Bild/Daily Star

Manna is described as "pure water formed in the tomb of the Saint." The liquid was thought to have healing powers, and the anniversary of his death became known as St. Nicholas Day, Dec. 6. [vi]

References

[i] David Flett, Father Christmas' grave finally found underneath church in Turkey (Oct. 19, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] St. Nicholas Center, Who is St. Nicholas? (2022)

[v] Id.

[vi] Id.