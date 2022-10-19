10,000 Mile Network Will Soon Supply High-Speed Internet To All- Aims To Make The CA Digital Divide A Thing Of The Past

Recently, California commenced construction on a 10,000-mile broadband network. Governor Newsom's $6.5 billion investment is geared toward expanding the broadband infrastructure to "enhance internet access for unserved and underserved communities." [i]

The concept of high-speed internet. Ton Forio/Adobe Stock

The construction of the broadband network began in San Diego County. It will bring high-speed internet service to all Californians, "no matter where they live." The construction began on State Route 67. The project is named the "Middle Mile" broadband network. This network is designed t be the nation's largest as it will "cover the entire state to help bring reliable, high-speed internet access to the millions of Californians who do not have it now. [ii]

According to Newsom Administration officials, about one in five Californians lack access to affordable and reliable high-speed internet. California residents can already participate in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP), which "helps households afford internet and devices they need for school, work, healthcare, and more." [iii]

The concept of rapid internet speed without limit. Sasun Bughdaryan/Adobe Stock

The ACP offers the following benefits for households that qualify:

"Up to a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service through participating internet providers,

Up to a $75 per month discount on high-speed internet service for those on qualifying Tribal lands through participating internet providers, and

A one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer (with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50)." [iv]

California residents can quickly check if they qualify online for the currently active ACP. The online qualification tool allows interested individuals to enter unique variables to confirm their eligibility. The ACP sets the following household income limitations based on the household size of 1-8 persons:

"$27,180 or less $36,620 or less $46,060 or less $55,500 or less $64,940 or less $74,380 or less $83,820 or less, and $93,260 or less.

For each additional person, add $9,440." [v]

The ACP can also be paired with one of the state's partner internet service providers. Interested individuals can enter their zip code and select their household conditions to see a list of available discounted internet services.

