If Someone Runs Back, We Shoot Them- Recent Audio Of Intercepted Call Reveals Russian Comrades Unable To Escape The War

Audio from a phone alleged to be from a Russian soldier has surfaced. The call illustrates the alarming situation of Russia's frontline defenses throughout Ukraine. A soldier is said to have called home and described how Russian convicts had been placed on the front lines. [i]

A soldier in the desert. reewungjunerr/Adobe Stock

The soldier continued describing the situation, stating that while convicts are sent to the front line, other soldiers create somewhat of a human barrier, described by the Russian soldier as 'barrier troops,' so that none of the frontline convicts can run away. During the call, the soldier outlines that they will be immediately shot and injured if they attempt to do so. [ii]

A group of soldiers wearing digital camouflage. John Vlahidis/Adobe Stock

The concept of barrier troops dates back to as early as the Roman legions. In the Soviet Union's Red Army, the concept arose in 1918 when zagraditelnye otriady, "blocking troops" or "anti-retreat detachments," were placed behind other troops to "prevent panic." [iii]

This tactic was used during the Russian Civil War by commander Mikhail Tukhachevsky in which blocking detachments were set up "behind unreliable Red Army infantry regiments...with orders to shoot if they either deserted or retreated without permission." [iv]

Watch the video below for more information on anti-retreat forces.

The caller also remarks how there are many dead in Lebedyansky and Lipetsk. The soldier furthermore shares how they have nothing to eat. He states that those who lack funding are forced to eat the "sprouted grain from fields." [v]

Listen below to the full audio of the call.

This audio call follows the same-day footage showing the Ukrainian army obliterating a Russian tank camouflaged in Luhansk Oblast. The Ukrainian army recently released drone footage of how the tank was easily located using the tire tracks surrounding the 'camouflaged' tank. The stationary tank erupted into flames, with a billowing cloud of smoke rising into the sky following the attack from Ukraine's artillery forces. [vi]

No casualties have been reported from the recent blast. Several individuals, however, spoke of how impressed they were with the Excalibur used for the attack. See one of those comments and the video of the explosion below.

In early October, the Pentagon sent Excalibur "satellite-guided artillery rounds," to "help repel Russia's invasion force." The M982 Excalibur has an extended range with an artillery shell equipped with a GPS. It can strike within roughly 250 to 500 feet of a target. Typically, the Excalibur is utilized "for close support fire missions where the presence of friendly forces or the threat of collateral damage to civilians or civilian infrastructure is high." [vii]

References

[i] Ukrainska Pravda, "It's impossible to escape, our own guys will shoot us": Security Service of Ukraine reveals how Russians barrier troops work (Oct. 16, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Military History Fandom, Barrier Troops (2022)

[iv] Id.

[v] Ukrainska Pravda, "It's impossible to escape, our own guys will shoot us": Security Service of Ukraine reveals how Russians barrier troops work (Oct. 16, 2022)

[vi] BlueSauron - Twitter , Drone footage of Russian battle tank (Oct. 15, 2022)

[vii] Stavros Atlamazoglou, The M982 Excalibur 155MM Artillery Shell Is a Win For Kyiv (Sep. 19, 2022)