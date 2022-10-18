Ex-Military Pilots Due $271k Annually To Teach The Secret To Take Down Western War Planes To The Chinese Armed Forces

Officials have recently reported that China has recruited ex-military fighter pilots from the UK. It is stated that China seeks to "enhance [its] military knowledge and capability." So far, dozens of UK ex-pilots have been hired "to teach the Chinese armed forces to take down Western war planes and helicopters." [i]

A formation of five RAF Puma helicopters. Ministry of Defence/Wikimedia Commons

It is believed that at least 30 former pilots have begun training for the People's Liberation Army. These pilots would have been in the UK's British Royal Air Force (RAF). A retired RAF officer stated that it was appalling for the ex-pilots to agree to train members of the Chinese armed forces. Watch the video below for more information on the People's Liberation Army. [ii]

According to sources, Beijing is at the center of the dispute as it actively attempts to hire former military pilots and other specialists from the RAF, the British Army, and the Royal Navy, as well as personnel from many other western nations. [iii]

The Ministry of Defence's Defence Intelligence Service states that China's use of third-party head hunters, AKA recruiters, includes one company that is based in South Africa, though having "no connection with the South African government." [iv]

Officials also report that those who have already accepted jobs as trainers "are almost certainly enhancing China's military knowledge and capability." The recruitment is believed to have commenced in 2019. The Ministry of Defence made the following statement:

We are taking measures to dissuade current and former pilots from being recruited, and we want to avoid any perception by China that our previous silence on this matter is misinterpreted as our acceptance or approval of this activity." [v]

