'All Hands Bury The Dead'- USS Lake Champlain Conducts Burial At Sea With 21 Gun Salute To Honor Veterans' Last Wishes

"All hands bury the dead," commences the Burial at sea ceremony. Recently, the USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) conducted a Burial at Sea overseen by Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class (RP2) Kyra Wisnicky. Speaking with RP2 Wisnicky, we found out more about this ceremonious tradition. [i]

A Burial at Sea ceremony on board USS Hansford, 1945. Naval History & Heritage Command/Public Domain

RP2 has served in the military for eight years. She describes her Religious Program Specialist rate as the equivalent of a Chaplain's assistant. The Chaplain and the RP's responsibility require they adequately inform commands on the proper execution of a Burial at Sea. [ii]

Military personnel conducts the Burial at Sea ceremony aboard a United States Navy vessel. The tradition is said to have "been in practice for as long as people have gone to sea." In early versions of the tradition, "the body was sewn into a weighted shroud [and] the body was sent over the side, with an appropriate religious ceremony." [iii]

Watch the video below for more information on the Burial at Sea process.

A Burial at Sea ceremony includes religious and military components, as shared by RP2. These components include "the reading of Scripture and prayers." Additionally, personnel performs a 21-gun salute following the pronouncement of the benediction. The command is "Firing party, Attention—fire three volleys." Watch the video below for more information on the 21-gun salute. [iv] [v]

Including overseeing the arrangement of the transportation of the remains, RP2 is also responsible for finding volunteers, creating the schedule of events for the ceremony, and verifying the shipment of packages for the families following the ceremony. When recounting her recent experience aboard the USS Lake Champlain, RP2 Wisnicky stated,

A Burial at Sea is a special ceremony to honor a veteran's last request. I was honored to conduct and coordinate the ceremony." [vi]

A photograph of sailors during the 21-gun salute aboard the USS Lake Champlain Navy.mil/Public Domain

Although family members are not allowed aboard the Navy vessel during the ceremony, RP2 shares that the families receive traditional keepsakes. These include photographs of the ceremony, three rounds from the 21-gun salute, an Ensign, a map of the location of the ceremony, and a letter from the Commanding Officer (CO) of the ship. [vii]

