A 65-Foot 1,600 Years Old Mosaic Shows Trojan War Soldiers Carrying Their Swords With Shields On Their Arms

DOPE Quick Reads

This past Wednesday, Syrian archaeologists revealed an intact Roman-era mosaic, estimated to be 1,600 years old. The mosaic uses beautiful colors and depicts several warriors from the Trojan War. The authorities in Syria have dubbed this archaeological discovery "one of the rarest" finds. [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBSNL_0iWF4oAj00
A Roman-era mosaic was unearthed in Syria.Louai Beshara

The mosaic was unearthed in Rastan in what is known as the Homs district. Rebels had previously taken control and caused much bloodshed. The government of Syria managed to seize the district back from the rebels in 2018. Watch the video below for a look into Homs district before it was taken back by the Syrian government. [ii]

Syrian officials also remarked that the mosaic, which is 65 feet long, is the most complete, with no similar mosaic having been found in Syria. Previously, the mosaic had not been discovered due to the Islamic State group, which overran Palmyra in 2015. [iii]

The Trojan War, depicted in the mosaic, was a war waged against Troy, a city. This occurred in Greek mythology and resulted in Helen, wife to Menelaus, Sparta's king, being taken by Paris of Troy. Homer's Illiad is an excellent example of a notable narration of these events. [iv]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lz2Bk_0iWF4oAj00
A man is sweeping the mosaic.Louai Beshara

Though it was not a part of Homer's Illiad, the Trojan Horse is also a well-known piece of greek history. The Greeks are said to have taken the city of Tryo by hiding in a giant horse that was disguised as an offering to the goddess Athena. The soldiers hid inside the giant horse, and once it was behind the wall, they were able to successfully siege the city. [v]

References

[i] RFI, Syria unearths stunning Roman-era mosaic, (Oct. 12, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Britannica Editors, Trojan War - Greek mythology, (Aug. 21, 2022)

[v] Britannica Editors, Trojan Horse - Greek mythology, (Aug. 31, 2022)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Achaeology

Comments / 266

Published by

A daily blend of politics, history, current events, science, astronomy, int'l, and military news.

Aliso Viejo, CA
32794 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

It's The Right Time To Move- Children's Brain Structure Affected In Areas With Extreme Air Pollution, Says Study

Researchers studied air pollution exposure and determined that "exposure during early-life is associated with altered brain development." It remains unknown the exact periods during which the brain becomes susceptible. The study used data from 3,515 Generation R Study child participants. [i]

Read full story

Modern Humans Interbred And Coexisted Side-By-Side W/Neanderthals In Europe For Roughly 3,000 Years, Says New Research

Researchers in Leiden, Netherlands, recently analyzed dozens of ancient artifacts indicating that modern humans coexisted with Neanderthals for several thousand years. The research indicates an overlap of modern humans and neanderthals in France and northern Spain "for much longer than previously thought." [i]

Read full story
86 comments

Solving The Issue Of Insomnia Is Achieved Using A Fruit Fly's Small But Powerful Brain, Study Says

Researchers have recently uncovered several clues on how to fall fast asleep and why you might lie wide awake the entire night. Researchers reached conclusions through a study conducted using fruit flies. [i]

Read full story
1 comments

Do Women Talk More Than Men? Women Outperform Men At Finding & Remember Words, Study Finds

It is well-known that women tend to be known for talking much more than their male counterparts. They are "thought to fare better in verbal abilities, especially in verbal-fluency and verbal-memory tasks." These conclusions, however, were originally derived from a 1988 meta-analysis relating to verbal fluency and how sex/gender differences affect it. Needless to say, the results are outdated and lacking in several focuses, according to researchers today. [i]

Read full story
4 comments

Officials Deny That Recent Launch Of Live Ammo Missiles By US, Japan, and the Philippines Are Directed At Any Country

Over 2,500 US and Philippine Marines recently conducted simultaneous live ammunition missile launches with US and Japanese armed forces. The exercise, Sama Sama-Lumbas, began in Cebu, Philippines. Footage from the live-fire exercises in Tarlac by the US & Philippine forces has recently surfaced. In the video, missiles can be seen launching from presumably Western-provided HIMARS. During the combat drills, amphibious vehicles were also utilized [i]

Read full story
131 comments

A 61-Year-Old Man Was Dead For 90 Mins- He Now Shares His Experience Of Being Brought Back To Life

Alistair Blake, a 61-year-old male, claims to have gone to the "other side," returning after paramedics attempted for 90 minutes to save Alistair from cardiac arrest. Alistair calls the occurrence a "life-changing" event. [i]

Read full story
152 comments

Do Not Go Home In A Black Bag, Call The Hotline! Russians Call To Escape Fighting In Putin's Recent Illegal Invasion

According to a Ukrainian ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko, Russian conscripts are eagerly surrendering on the frontlines following their draft to fight in Putin's recent illegal invasion of Ukraine. In a call to Russians, urging them "not to go home in black bags," the Russians have been offered the opportunity to surrender immediately and "avoid death in Ukraine" by calling one of two hotline numbers. The numbers are +38 066 580 34 98 and +38 093 119 29 84, and are available 24 hours. [i]

Read full story
63 comments

A Blind Woman Is Flying A Plane Herself 2,000 Miles Across The US After Losing Her Sight Due To An Autoimmune Disease

Kaiya Armstrong is a 21-year-old who tragically lost her vision seven years ago due to an autoimmune disease. Kaiya learned of the autoimmune disease when she received the life-changing diagnosis in 2014. [i]

Read full story
146 comments
Los Angeles, CA

An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In California

According to a recent publication in Organic Letters, chemists are one step closer to developing a handheld device that can detect THC on someone's breath after smoking marijuana. The device will function similarly to an alcohol Breathalyzer. [i]

Read full story
39 comments
California State

Shark Bait Lures & Chum Usage In CA Is Now Illegal- Newsom Signed The New Law This Past September

Recently, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that prohibits the usage of shark bait, lures, or chum "to attract white sharks within one mile of the shore." In addition, the law also prohibits "illegal killings and capture of white sharks near shore." This new law will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. [i]

Read full story
4 comments
Shasta Lake, CA

General Patton's 'Ghost Boat' From WWII Was Just Recently Discovered In A Drought-Stricken Lake By The US Forest Service

A Higgins boat, known as the 'ghost boat,' was recently discovered in Shasta Lake. The discovery comes as a result of the drought, which has caused the lake to dry up. The landing craft bore a "31-17" on its side. According to the US Forest Service, this marking confirms that the boat was "assigned to the transport ship USS Monrovia during World War II." [i]

Read full story
27 comments
California State

If You Live In California, You Now Have A Right To Know The Salary Scale For Jobs Posted By A Third Party Like LinkedIn

The Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act was recently signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. SB-1162 specifies that,. Employer[s] with 15 or more employees that engage a third party to announce, or otherwise make known a job posting, to provide the pay scale to the third party, and would require the third party to include the pay scale in the job posting. [i]

Read full story
18 comments

NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years

Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]

Read full story
260 comments

Bridge Explosion In Crimea Likely Due To An Error In Transporting Military Supplies, According To Former British Officer

Recently, an explosion ripped through the Kerch Bridge, which connects annexed Crimea and Russia. Photos and videos of the explosion have been shown around the globe depicting a part of the road descending into the sea. [i]

Read full story
146 comments

There's A New Deceptive Sales Tactic On Amazon- Research Says "Sale" Prices Cause Buyers To Pay More For The Same Item

According to research by researchers at the University of Florida, the University of South Carolina, and Arizona State University, sellers on Amazon are framing price increases as discounts— direct manipulation of the item's reference price. [i]

Read full story
38 comments

'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit

Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]

Read full story
402 comments

What If You Could Rewrite All Your Bad Memories? It's Now Possible, Say Neuroscientists, Thanks to Differing Brain Cells

Neuroscientists studying positive and negative memories have discovered that memory is more reconstructive than a video recording of the past. Now research indicates that our brains possess the distinct ability to "mold and update memories to make them less potent, especially if it is something scary or traumatic." [i]

Read full story
68 comments

Continued Climate Change Will Cause The Collapse of Our Civilization, Like The Syrian Civil War, According To Professors

According to a piece published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal,. Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large regions of the Earth and even civilization itself, but surprisingly little research exists about how collapse could happen and what can be done to prevent it." [i]

Read full story
725 comments

Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too

A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]

Read full story
715 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy