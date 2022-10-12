A 65-Foot 1,600 Years Old Mosaic Shows Trojan War Soldiers Carrying Their Swords With Shields On Their Arms

This past Wednesday, Syrian archaeologists revealed an intact Roman-era mosaic, estimated to be 1,600 years old. The mosaic uses beautiful colors and depicts several warriors from the Trojan War. The authorities in Syria have dubbed this archaeological discovery "one of the rarest" finds. [i]

A Roman-era mosaic was unearthed in Syria. Louai Beshara

The mosaic was unearthed in Rastan in what is known as the Homs district. Rebels had previously taken control and caused much bloodshed. The government of Syria managed to seize the district back from the rebels in 2018. Watch the video below for a look into Homs district before it was taken back by the Syrian government. [ii]

Syrian officials also remarked that the mosaic, which is 65 feet long, is the most complete, with no similar mosaic having been found in Syria. Previously, the mosaic had not been discovered due to the Islamic State group, which overran Palmyra in 2015. [iii]

The Trojan War, depicted in the mosaic, was a war waged against Troy, a city. This occurred in Greek mythology and resulted in Helen, wife to Menelaus, Sparta's king, being taken by Paris of Troy. Homer's Illiad is an excellent example of a notable narration of these events. [iv]

A man is sweeping the mosaic. Louai Beshara

Though it was not a part of Homer's Illiad, the Trojan Horse is also a well-known piece of greek history. The Greeks are said to have taken the city of Tryo by hiding in a giant horse that was disguised as an offering to the goddess Athena. The soldiers hid inside the giant horse, and once it was behind the wall, they were able to successfully siege the city. [v]

References

[i] RFI, Syria unearths stunning Roman-era mosaic, (Oct. 12, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Britannica Editors, Trojan War - Greek mythology, (Aug. 21, 2022)

[v] Britannica Editors, Trojan Horse - Greek mythology, (Aug. 31, 2022)