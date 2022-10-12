Do Not Go Home In A Black Bag, Call The Hotline! Russians Call To Escape Fighting In Putin's Recent Illegal Invasion

According to a Ukrainian ambassador, Vadym Prystaiko, Russian conscripts are eagerly surrendering on the frontlines following their draft to fight in Putin's recent illegal invasion of Ukraine. In a call to Russians, urging them "not to go home in black bags," the Russians have been offered the opportunity to surrender immediately and "avoid death in Ukraine" by calling one of two hotline numbers. The numbers are +38 066 580 34 98 and +38 093 119 29 84, and are available 24 hours. [i]

An elderly man on a stretcher. Yan Boechat/Adobe Stock

Ukraine has even gone so far as to establish a Telegram chatbot entitled "I want to live." Sources report that when contacting the 'I want to live,' chatbot, it has a greeting that states, "Welcome to the chatbot 'I want to live,' the call center for prisoners of war." View Below a Twitter post in which the Ukraine Front Lines states, "Be like Aleksey - surrender," and then lists the hotline numbers. [ii]

Ambassador Prystaiko spoke further regarding the 'I want to live' hotline. He stated that, as of that moment, hundreds of Russians had already called in and agreed to surrender and become Ukrainian prisoners of war. Prystaiko also states,

Most of these people are not young per se. Some of them are extremely too old and unfit for the service and unmotivated." [iii]

He continued stating that Russians were advised,

Just call this number, and you will be with us were you will be returned, don't get into the crimes don't kill anybody, you will be ok,you will be safe." [iii]

Watch the full video below.

Additionally, Andriy Yusov, an official of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, shared that, in recent weeks, there have been over 2,000 calls to the project hotline. He stated,

A citizen of the Russian Federation, or a resident of a temporarily occupied territory who was forcibly mobilized from the temporary occupied by Russia territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, or a resident of the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea, who arrived as part of the invasion army to the territory controlled by Ukraine, can contact the hotlines or write to the “I want to live” project." [iv]

He continued saying,

The person will be contacted, information will be checked, and the location is established. Appropriate security measures are taken both for prisoners of war and for representatives of Ukraine. All the basic rules are clear – it’s a white flag, weapons down, arms outstretched. This is a simple set of gestures and symbols that do not show aggressive intentions" [v]

This follows the surfacing of the below video that allegedly reveals Putin's allies recruiting Russian prisoners, promising them their release if they fight for at least six months.

