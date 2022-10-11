An Analyzer That Can Detect THC On Someone's Breath Is A New Project Started Recently By Chemists In California

According to a recent publication in Organic Letters, chemists are one step closer to developing a handheld device that can detect THC on someone's breath after smoking marijuana. The device will function similarly to an alcohol Breathalyzer. [i]

A THC molecule illustration. LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS/Adobe Stock

Researchers from the University of California - Los Angeles (UCLA) and a chemistry professor broke down specifically how THC is introduced. They did so by using a laboratory-built device and creating a strong enough electric current to indicate the amount of the THC-containing psychoactive compound. [ii]

These researchers have been working since they discovered that "removing a hydrogen molecule from the larger THC molecule caused it to change colors in a detectable way," known as oxidation. Because this is similar to how the alcohol breathalyzer converts ethanol into a compound, resulting in an electric current representing how much ethanol is in the breath. Researchers intensified their research beginning in 2020. [iii]

Watch the video below for more information on how a breathalyzer test for alcohol works.

This device's invention is meant to improve roadway safety and is also described as allowing the law-enforcement factor of marijuana use to be fairer. Typically THC is tested through urine or blood tests. Unfortunately, THC can linger in the body for several weeks after use, even though there are no remaining cognitive effects. As a result, the findings are typically not helpful in identifying impaired drivers immediately. [iv]

With what is being described as "innovative technology," this technological breakthrough will assist with marijuana testing where it is critical and necessary. Additionally, they hope the analyzer will one day be available in people's homes, so they may use it proactively to avoid ever getting behind the wheel while impaired. [v]

References

[i] Di Huang, Christina Forbes, Neil Garg, Even Darzi, A Cannabinoid Fuel Cell Capable of Producing Current by Oxidizing Tetrahydrocannabinol, (Sep. 12, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.