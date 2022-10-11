Shark Bait Lures & Chum Usage In CA Is Now Illegal- Newsom Signed The New Law This Past September

Recently, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that prohibits the usage of shark bait, lures, or chum "to attract white sharks within one mile of the shore." In addition, the law also prohibits "illegal killings and capture of white sharks near shore." This new law will begin on Jan. 1, 2023. [i]

A 3D rendered illustration of a great white shark. SciePro/Adobe Stock

Democratic Assemblyman Steve Bennett sponsored the bill and spoke in a press release regarding the purpose behind it. He stated,

Sharks are one of California's most iconic marine species, and it's our responsibility to ensure that their populations are sustained. At the same time, public safety is of the utmost importance." [ii]

With this, the advocates for the new law have also indicated that the purpose is to "limit sharks near human activity." Although shark bites are rare, this measure is expected to reduce those incidents. The CA Department of Fish and Wildlife's manager, John Ugoretz, stated that sharks known for coming ashore are typically juvenile sharks only intending to "feed on sting rays and small fish." [iii]

The manager opposes California,

Tak[ing] extra precautions against white sharks since their is no indication that the number of injuries involving the species has increased as the shark populations have increased since the 1950s." [iv]

An injured great white shark. Konstantin Gerasimov/Adobe Stock

Contrarily, the director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife stated that,

This bill represents a collaborative engagement between anglers, the scientific community, [and the department] to develop proactive, common-sense approaches to further protect California's iconic white sharks, while also protecting ocean users and preserving recreational fishing opportunities. [v]

Watch the following video to see a man freeing a great white shark trapped in some fishing lines in San Diego, California.

Additionally, watch the following video from a team of shark fishers who unwittingly reeled in a great white shark and immediately released it back into the ocean in Orange County, California.

Finally, and most recently, in July, a white shark was seen at Cat Rock on Anacapa island in California.

References

[i] California Legislative Information, Assembly Bill No. 2109: An act to amend Section 5517 of the Fish and Game Code, relating to sharks . (Sep. 19, 2022)

[ii] Katherine Clements, California Assembly Bill Signed Into Law To Further Protection of White Sharks, (Oct. 10, 2022)

[iii] UP Jobs News, California New Fishing Law to Stop Luring White Sharks, (2022)

[iv] Id.

[v] Sergio Berrueta, New protection law for white sharks signed into California law, (Sep. 22, 2022)