General Patton's 'Ghost Boat' From WWII Was Just Recently Discovered In A Drought-Stricken Lake By The US Forest Service

A Higgins boat, known as the 'ghost boat,' was recently discovered in Shasta Lake. The discovery comes as a result of the drought, which has caused the lake to dry up. The landing craft bore a "31-17" on its side. According to the US Forest Service, this marking confirms that the boat was "assigned to the transport ship USS Monrovia during World War II." [i]

The 'Ghost Boat;' a Higgins boat landing craft. 9News.com.au

The Higgins boat was a type of landing craft that was used during WWII. These small boats began being developed in the late 1930s. The boats were meant to "carry troops from ships to open beaches." These boats had the designation 'Landing Craft Personnel (Large) or LCP(L). They were specifically tasked to be utilized during the "invasions of Guadalcanal and North Africa in 1942." Watch the following video for more information on the Higgins boats that won WWII. [ii]

Higgins boats are touted as having altered the way in which war was fought. Now, navies could use Higgins Boats to unload navies "across an open beach [creating] more options in choosing their attack points. This also stretched the defending armies," who no longer were required to concentrate on a small number of entry points. The boats "allowed Allied armies to move ashore." [iii]

A photo of the Higgins boat that was discovered. 9news.com.au

The manufacturers of the Higgins boat, Higgins industry would begin with only 75 workers in 1938. By 1943, over 20,000 workers would turn out more than 20,000 boats by the end of World War II. [iv]

This specific boat was also the HQ for the well-known General George S. Patton "during the 1943 invasion of Sicily." This invasion was known as "Operation Husky," whereby the Allied forces successfully took Sicily from the Axis powers. The US Forest Service also stated that "Eisenhower also was on this sheep at that time, and it went on to a further 6 D-Day invasions in the Pacific. [v] [vi]

Watch the video below for more information on the Allied Invasion of Sicily.

