If You Live In California, You Now Have A Right To Know The Salary Scale For Jobs Posted By A Third Party Like LinkedIn

The Pay Transparency for Pay Equity Act was recently signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom. SB-1162 specifies that,

Employer[s] with 15 or more employees that engage a third party to announce, or otherwise make known a job posting, to provide the pay scale to the third party, and would require the third party to include the pay scale in the job posting. [i]

If an individual were to make a complaint regarding the salary not being disclosed, then,

The Labor commisioner [would be required] to investigate complaints alleging violations of these requirements and would authorie the commissioner to order an employer to pay a civil penalty upon finding an employer has violated these provisions." [ii]

The bill also provides civil action "for injunctive and any other appropriate relief." This means that websites such as LinkedIn and Monster will be required to display the salary of any employer in CA. Similar laws have been passed in Washington, Colorado, and New York City. Watch below for details on a similar enactment in NYC.[iii]

The purpose of the law, according to the National Law Review, is to,

Address pay disparities by requiring employers to include salary bands on job descriptions." [iv]

In addition to being required to disclose salaries in job advertisements, employers with 100 or more employees must "include the median and mean hourly rate for each combination of race, ethnicity, and sex within each job category" that is submitted to the Department as a data report. Watch the video below for details on the proposal before Governor Newsom signed it. [v]

Employers, upon request, would also be required "to provide to an employee the pay scale for the position in which the employee employed. Additionally, the bill "would require an employer with 15 or more employees to include the pay scale for a position in any job posting." [vi]

According to CNBC Television, the wage gap typically costs women $10k annually. They say that this pay gap could have covered "9 months of rent, 13 months of groceries, or 11 months of childcare." Watch the complete video coverage below. [vii]

