There's A New Deceptive Sales Tactic On Amazon- Research Says "Sale" Prices Cause Buyers To Pay More For The Same Item

According to research by researchers at the University of Florida, the University of South Carolina, and Arizona State University, sellers on Amazon are framing price increases as discounts— direct manipulation of the item's reference price. [i]

Screenshot from a public Amazon item for sale. Charnell Gilchrist

Researchers describe the scheme stating that with this new pricing practice, a seller will trick buyers into believing they are receiving a discounted price on an item when in reality, the seller has increased the price. [ii]

Sellers will first increase the price of an item. Next, they will go to their listing and introduce a "list price." The list price will be shown crossed out on Amazon, giving the impression that buyers are scoring a sweet deal. What researchers have discovered, however, is that these kinds of listings result in buyers paying an average of 23% more for an item than they would have just one day prior. [iii]

Screenshot from a public Kohl's item for sale. Charnell Gilchrist

Seeing the list price comparison causes most people to assume they are receiving a discount. Here, sellers are taking advantage of consumers' belief that a 'reduced price listing' is an unbeatable deal that cannot be passed up. [iv]

For the study, researchers studied household product pricing on Amazon from 2016 to 2017. Among these products were over 1,700 vacuums with roughly half a million individual observations of prices. The results were unsettling. Although many introductions of a 'list price' did indicate a price drop or no change in price, "22% were instead accompanied by a price increase." [v]

A businessman with a magnifying glass to inspect. Bits and Splits/Adobe Stock

This misleading practice improves the products' rankings on Amazon, allowing the seller to achieve an advantage in their sales rank. Blenders, digital cameras, and drones were also surveyed, with this practice used a whopping 13% of the time for those items. [vi]

Researchers indicate that this tactic is also used on other sales websites. They suggest that comparing items across multiple websites is the best method to avoid falling prey to this legal sales tactic. [vii]

References

[i] Sungsik Park, Man Xie, Jinhong Xie, Frontiers: Framing Price Increase as Discount: A New Manipulation of Reference Price, (Oct. 6, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.

[vi] Id.

[vii] Id.