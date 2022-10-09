What If You Could Rewrite All Your Bad Memories? It's Now Possible, Say Neuroscientists, Thanks to Differing Brain Cells

Neuroscientists studying positive and negative memories have discovered that memory is more reconstructive than a video recording of the past. Now research indicates that our brains possess the distinct ability to "mold and update memories to make them less potent, especially if it is something scary or traumatic." [i]

Memories in the brain. McCarony/Adobe Stock

A team of researchers has discovered precisely where the brain stores positive and negative memories, separate from other brain cells. Additionally, researchers say that negative memories can be "turned down" by "artificially stimulating other, happier ones." Scientists have discovered that emotional memories "leave actual physical footprints on the brain." [ii]

Neuroscientists have discovered that emotional memories are distinct from other types of brain cells. Additionally, positive and negative memory cells are different from each other as well. This led researchers to understand that "there's [potentially] a molecular basis for differentiating between positive and negative memories in the brain." [iii]

In this image, the red cells are a fear memory. Artificially activating a positive memory causes red cells to turn blue for positive memory. Grella/BU.edu

For this study, researchers used optogenetics to see and label positive and negative memories in the brain. Optogenetics controls a "neuron's activity using light and genetic engineering." Using this tool "tricks" brain cell receptors into responding to light. Laser light is shined into the brain, turning on cells with receptors that react to light. Positive and negative memories are color coded. [iv]

Watch the video below for a more detailed explanation of optogenetics.

They then indicated that while recalling or "activating" a negative fear experience, if they artificially reactivated the positive memory cells, the positive memory updated the fear memory. As a result, researchers believe it now may be possible to,

Override the impacts of a negative memory, one that has affected a person's mental state, by having a person recall the bad memory, and correctly timing a vivid recall of a positive one in a therapeutic setting." [v][vi]

