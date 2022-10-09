Continued Climate Change Will Cause The Collapse of Our Civilization, Like The Syrian Civil War, According To Professors

According to a piece published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal,

Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large regions of the Earth and even civilization itself, but surprisingly little research exists about how collapse could happen and what can be done to prevent it." [i]

The earth on fire due to climate change. Paul/Adobe Stock

In the published article, the authors provide several 'collapse scenarios' that could result. They assert that "studying collapse mechanisms in conjunction with successful adaptation and resilience" is necessary. Civilization collapse is defined as,

The loss of societal capacity to maintain essential governance functions, especially maintaining security, the rule of law, and the provision of basic necessities such as food and water. Civilization collapses in this sense could be associated with civil strife, violence, and widespread scarcity, and thus have extremely adverse effects on human welfare." [ii]

The city is dry and the land is broken. I LOVE ADVANTURE/Adobe Stock

Local Collapse

One of the collapses detailed in the article is called local collapse. A local collapse involves a collapse amongst particular and vulnerable locations despite other civilizations' ability to adapt to climate impacts. This type of civilization collapse is likened to the Syrian civil war. [iii]

Broken World

The second type of collapse described is described as the broken world collapse. In this scenario, urban and national-level collapses are widespread, "but some large urban centers and national governments still exist." Those remaining civilizations will face extremely harmful climate impacts like food and water scarcity. [iv]

The concept of climate change. Nirutft/Adobe Stock

The difference between a local collapse and the broken world collapse lies in the broken world's "more widespread scope and in the worldwide impaired functioning of non-collapsed places." Climate change is alleged to reduce "large areas of the Earth" to uninhabitable areas. [v]

Global Collapse

The third scenario proposed covers global collapse. This type of collapse would affect "all large urban areas across the globe." These areas would be "virtually abandoned," and "functioning nation states no longer exist, and the world's population would undergo a significant decline." This scenario is an extension of the broken world pushing those surviving civilizations over the brink as a result of "further climate impacts." [vi]

The concept of climate change. Nirutft/Adobe Stock

The professors continue detailing the mechanisms from which these scenarios may develop. The three types presented are direct impacts, socio-climate feedback, and exogenous shock vulnerability. [vii]

Direct impacts include rising sea levels, flooding, extreme heat, drought, etcetera. These would allegedly "undermine agriculture, water availability, and other essential bases of civilization." [viii]

Socio-climate feedback mechanisms indicate that negative climate change impacts, concerning food production, will likely result in political conflict and dysfunction that,

Undermines [the] capacity for adaptation while leading to actions, such as bans on food exports or warfare, that spread destabilization and hasten collapse. " [ix]

The concept of climate change. Nirutft/Adobe Stock

Finally, exogenous shock vulnerability mechanisms would prove that climate change would "weaken adaptive capacities." This would result in a "global society vulnerable to collapse triggered by other types of shocks, such as wars or pandemics." [x]

The authors take care to reiterate that,

The risk to civilization is not from direct climate impacts alone but rather those impacts occurring together with dysfunctional social feedbacks and other destabilizing factors." [xi]

References

[i] Daniel Steel, C. Tyler DesRoches, Kian Mintz-Woo, Climate change and the threat to civilization, (Oct. 6, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.

[vi] Id.

[vii] Id.

[viii] Id.

[ix] Id.

[x] Id.

[xi] Id.