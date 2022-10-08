Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too

A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]

In Belgium, euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide are legal and have one of the most liberal laws on the requirements. In Belgium, euthanasia is not reserved just for the terminally ill. [ii]

Euthanasia is defined as,

The act of intentionally ending a life to relieve suffering - for example a lethal injection administered by a doctor." [iii]

Alternatively, physician-assisted suicide is categorized as,

Intentionally helping another person to kill themselves." [iv]

With the Belgian Euthanasia Act, those suffering from psychiatric conditions, such as Ms. De Corte, can request euthanasia. Even children can now request euthanasia in Belgium. "Euthanasia is described as giving patients "with constant and unbearable suffering a practical and humane way to die peacefully." [v]

The legalization of physician-assisted suicide and euthanasia is slowly beginning to spread in the United States. Presently, 10 States, in addition to the District of Columbia, have legalized physician-assisted suicide. Of those ten states, nine legalized physician-assisted suicide via legislation. The remaining state legalized physician-assisted suicide by way of a court ruling." [vi]

Most states require that individuals seeking physician-assisted suicide in the United States make two oral requests to their physician and one written request. Nine out of the ten states require that the individual have just six or fewer months to live. Montana is the only state with legalized physician-assisted suicide with no legal protocol on the number of months until the individual's expected death. [vii]

The 10 US states that have legalized physician-assisted suicide are:

California via ABX2-15, End of Life Option Act.

Colorado via Proposition 106, End of Life Options Act

District of Columbia via B21-0038, Death with Dignity Act of 2016

Hawai'i via HB 2739, Hawai'i Our Care, Our Choice Act

Maine via HP 948, An Act to Enact the Maine Death with Dignity Act

Montana via Montana Supreme Court in Baxter v. Montana

New Jersey via Bill A1504, Aid in Dying for the Terminally Ill Act

New Mexico via the Elizabeth Whitefield End of Life Options Act

Oregon via Ballot Measure 16

Vermont via Bill S.77 Act 39, End of Life Choices, and

Washington via Initiative 1000. [viii]

