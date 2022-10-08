Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'

Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]

A soldier is screaming in pain. Framestock/Adobe Stock

In the video, once the soldier realized Ukrainian forces had discovered him, he urged the Ukrainians to finish him. This occurred directly following a Ukrainian ambush on a Russian MT-LB tank that left the occupants scrambling and retreating. One soldier was not lucky enough to get away. Instead, when the tank crashed, it crashed into a house, pinning the Russian soldier to the front. [ii]

The footage above was captured on the body cam of a Ukrainian soldier. In the body cam footage, the soldier's leg can be seen trapped beneath a collapsed wall within the rubble. As shooting and ongoing fighting occur in the background, the Ukrainian soldier attempts to free the man by lifting the bricks off his leg. [iii]

The man who was trapped claimed to be from Kostroma in western Russia. He insists that he is only a doctor and has not killed anyone. This incident occurred following what has been called Ukraine's "deception operation" by a retired army general. Watch below as he maps out the Ukrainian's current strategy. [iv]

Additionally, Ukraine's Defense Minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, recently pleaded to Russian troops in a direct message stating,

You can still save Russia from tragedy, and the Russian army from humiliation. Our president is visiting the frontline. He is with his army. And where is yours?

