Prop. 30: California Wants to Tax Those People Making More Than $2 Million Yearly To Subsidize Electric Vehicle Programs

A citizen-initiated measure, Proposition 30 is known as the "Tax on Income Above $2 Million for Zero-Emissions Vehicles and Wildfire Prevention Initiative." This statute would act as an amendment to the current state statute. [i]

An Economic Stimulus tax return check and $100 bills. ungvar/Adobe Stock

A 'yes' vote on Proposition 30 indicates support for

Increasing the tax on personal income above $2 million by 1.75% and dedicating the revenue to zero-emission vehicle subsidies; zero-emission vehicle infrastructure, such as electric vehicle charging stations; and wildfire suppression and prevention programs." [ii]

Those with an income of over $2 million are taxed in California at 13.3%. If Proposition 30 has a majority of 'yes' votes, then the tax would go into effect beginning Jan. 1, 2023, and ending Jan. 1, 2043, or after,

Three consecutive calendar years after Jan. 1, 2030 of statewide emissions reduced by 80% of 1990 levels." [iii]

'Yes on 30,' Clean Air CA supports a vote of 'yes' for Proposition 30. They assert that due to California seeing higher and more extreme temperatures, combined with droughts and wildfires, emissions from transportation must be minimized. It is reported that transportation emissions account for over 40% of California's climate emissions. [iv]

Those who oppose Proposition 30 do so for a variety of reasons. The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board states that increasing the earner rate to 15.05% makes it much higher than other states with "income tax rates in the single digits." [v]

Some assert that the state is "dependen[t] on wealthy resident's income...creat[ing] tremendous instability in the budget." The Mercury News Editorial Board also agreed, stating that "once again, Californians are provided little independent policy analysis on which to base a multi-billion-dollar decision...Prop. 30 is another measure that would disproportionately benefit a special interest." [vi]

