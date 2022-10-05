Brilliant Bioluminescent Blue Waves Were Recently Caught on Video Along California's Bay Area Coastline Due to Algae

On Sep. 24th an Instagram user posted that they were able to film "some really good bioluminescent waves."

As seen in the video below, the bright neon looking waves are seen crashing against the shoreline in what can only be described as a magnificent show of nature. Watch the video below to see what the bioluminescent waves looked like.

Bioluminescence, known as red tide, occurs "at night when waves or swimming dolphins agitate clusters of dinoflagellates- a form of algae blooms" During the day, the 'red tide' appears to be a reddish-brown color "as the algae bloom concentrates near the surface of the water." Sometimes as dolphins swim, they appear to be 'glowing' off the coast of California. Watch the video below to view several dolphins seen glowing as they swam. [i]

Dolphins are not the only thing that can be observed glowing in the bright blue waves. One individual went surfing and another, skimboarding, during the bioluminescent wave period and the results are breathtaking. Take a look below at the waves lighting up as the microscopic organisms show their unique ability to be concentrated "in just one gallon of sea water." [iii]

In Canada red tides are common and contain deadly algae. They reportedly deplete the water's oxygen, discolor the waves and release toxins into the water. Red tides are also said to kill fish, dolphins, manatees, and several other ocean animals. Watch the video below to learn more about red tides and the effect they have on our ecosystem. [ii]

