Brilliant Bioluminescent Blue Waves Were Recently Caught on Video Along California's Bay Area Coastline Due to Algae

DOPE Quick Reads

On Sep. 24th an Instagram user posted that they were able to film "some really good bioluminescent waves."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ng1rH_0iNHQBca00
Port Lincoln, South Australia, in 2017Good Living

As seen in the video below, the bright neon looking waves are seen crashing against the shoreline in what can only be described as a magnificent show of nature. Watch the video below to see what the bioluminescent waves looked like.

Bioluminescence, known as red tide, occurs "at night when waves or swimming dolphins agitate clusters of dinoflagellates- a form of algae blooms" During the day, the 'red tide' appears to be a reddish-brown color "as the algae bloom concentrates near the surface of the water." Sometimes as dolphins swim, they appear to be 'glowing' off the coast of California. Watch the video below to view several dolphins seen glowing as they swam. [i]

Dolphins are not the only thing that can be observed glowing in the bright blue waves. One individual went surfing and another, skimboarding, during the bioluminescent wave period and the results are breathtaking. Take a look below at the waves lighting up as the microscopic organisms show their unique ability to be concentrated "in just one gallon of sea water." [iii]

In Canada red tides are common and contain deadly algae. They reportedly deplete the water's oxygen, discolor the waves and release toxins into the water. Red tides are also said to kill fish, dolphins, manatees, and several other ocean animals. Watch the video below to learn more about red tides and the effect they have on our ecosystem. [ii]

References

[i] Good Living, Understanding the natural wonder of bioluminescence, (May 12, 2021)

[ii] Reactions, The Terrifying (but Awesome) Science Behind Red Tides, (Jul. 22, 2020)

[iii] Good Living, Understanding the natural wonder of bioluminescence, (May 12, 2021)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Nature# Animals# Science

Comments / 5

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State, writer Charnell Gilchrist is writing her way through law school.

Aliso Viejo, CA
29183 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

There's A New Deceptive Sales Tactic On Amazon- Research Says "Sale" Prices Cause Buyers To Pay More For The Same Item

According to research by researchers at the University of Florida, the University of South Carolina, and Arizona State University, sellers on Amazon are framing price increases as discounts— direct manipulation of the item's reference price. [i]

Read full story

'We will come in the middle of the night;' Turkey Threatens Greece With War During A Recent EU Summit

Recently, the rivalry between Turkey and Greece has escalated even further. Turkey has accused Greece of "militarizing its Aegean islands." On the other hand, Athens points to Turkey, stating that Recap Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's president, "had been carrying out military exercises near their border and asserting their right to sovereignty." [i]

Read full story
172 comments

What If You Could Rewrite All Your Bad Memories? It's Now Possible, Say Neuroscientists, Thanks to Differing Brain Cells

Neuroscientists studying positive and negative memories have discovered that memory is more reconstructive than a video recording of the past. Now research indicates that our brains possess the distinct ability to "mold and update memories to make them less potent, especially if it is something scary or traumatic." [i]

Read full story
21 comments

Continued Climate Change Will Cause The Collapse of Our Civilization, Like The Syrian Civil War, According To Professors

According to a piece published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, a peer-reviewed journal,. Scientists have warned that climate change threatens the habitability of large regions of the Earth and even civilization itself, but surprisingly little research exists about how collapse could happen and what can be done to prevent it." [i]

Read full story
361 comments

Woman Feels Hopeless; She Chooses A Quiet Death- Children Can Choose To Be Euthanized or To Have A 'Mercy Killing' Too

A woman who narrowly escaped the 2016 ISIS attack by suicide bombers at Brussels airport recently chose to be euthanized. Shanti De Corte was only 17 when the ISIS attack occurred. Since then, the now 23-year-old reportedly suffered from severe depression and PTSD. She stated that after surviving the explosion, she was "left with constant panic attacks and bouts of dark depression from which she never managed to emerge." [i]

Read full story
313 comments

Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'

Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]

Read full story
146 comments

King Tutankhamun's Parents Were Blood Brother And Sister Because Of The Belief In A Pure Bloodline

Tutankhamun shares the fact that he is a product of inbreeding with Charles II of Spain, Queen Victoria, and Cleopatra. These individuals all had genetic disorders that resulted from 'keeping it in the family.' Inbreeding was common amongst royalty. [i]

Read full story
209 comments

New Evidence Suggests An Earthquake Lasting Weeks to Months Was Triggered By The Asteroid Impact That Killed Dinosaurs

According to the Geological Society of America, the Chicxulub asteroid impact has been one of the most studied throughout the decades. The asteroid impact is said to "coincide with the Cretaceous-Paleogene boundary and is the probably trigger for the last mass extinction in Earth's history." [i]

Read full story
161 comments

Four-Legged Robots Can Run On Difficult Terrain; They Will Not Run Into Static or Moving Obstacles

Recently robots have been tested to traverse a wide variety of terrains. Screenshot from public access YouTube video.UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering. Maneuver autonomously and swiftly across sandy surfaces, gravel, grass, and bumpy dirt hills covered with branches and fallen leaves without bumping into poles, trees, shrubs, boulders, benches or people. The robot also navigated a busy office space without bumping into boxes, desks, or chairs." [i]

Read full story
11 comments
Alaska State

2 Russians Now Seek Asylum In The US After Recently Sailing 300 Miles In A Small Boat To Reach A Remote Island In Alaska

Recently, the US Coast Guard received an "illegal-arrival tipoff from the middle of the Bering Sea." It was reported that two Russian nationals made their way to St. Lawrence Island in Alaska. The pair are said to have traveled from the "ultra-remote Chukchi Peninsula, Russia's northeasternmost district." [i]

Read full story
33 comments

A girl fell off a 20-foot ladder. She wasn't hurt. How?

Recently, a mathematic brain teaser has been making its rounds across Facebook and other platforms. Brain teasers and riddles often slowly spread through the interweb, including via Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter. View the brain teaser below to put your mathematical skills to the test and see how you measure up to others.

Read full story
13 comments

Storing a Loaded Gun In The Home Raises Suicide Risk 4x; VA Recently Gave 200k Gun Locks to Navy And Marine Bases

Approximately half of all suicides are by firearm. Suicides also account for 2 out of 3 firearm deaths. As a result, the Department of Veterans Affairs collaborated with the Department of the Navy Office of Force Resilience (DON OFR). [i] [vii]

Read full story
90 comments

Russians Recently Waved Their White Flag- Surrendered As They Exited Their Tank Donning White Flags With Hands Raised

Recently, near Kherson, Russian soldiers were recorded on video waving a white flag above their BMP-2 tank. In the video, the Russians are shown pulling in quickly with the tank along a grassy hill as Ukrainian soldiers take cover behind a bank, poised for action. White flags can be seen covering the turret and guns. [i]

Read full story
125 comments

Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands

Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]

Read full story
476 comments
Cape Canaveral, FL

Elon Musk's SpaceX Just Carried A Russian Cosmonaut W/The Long-Term Space Station Crew, Raising Understandable Questions

Recently, the first Russian to Launch from Russian soil in 20 years was carried by the 23-story Falcon 9 rocket. Launching from Floriday, one of Elon Musk's SpaceX rockets carried a Russian female cosmonaut in addition to the "next long-term International Space Station crew." This was a surprise considering "international tensions over the war in Ukraine." [i]

Read full story
11 comments
California State

Prop. 30: California Wants to Tax Those People Making More Than $2 Million Yearly To Subsidize Electric Vehicle Programs

A citizen-initiated measure, Proposition 30 is known as the "Tax on Income Above $2 Million for Zero-Emissions Vehicles and Wildfire Prevention Initiative." This statute would act as an amendment to the current state statute. [i]

Read full story
15 comments

N. Korea Missile Soars Over Japan For The 1st Time in 5 Years This Past Tuesday- US and S. Korea Launch Their Missiles

Recently N. Korea is stated to have recklessly launched missiles "further than ever on Tuesday as it soared over Japan- the first N. Korea missile to do so for five years." Once this occurred, Japan needed a warning from officials. [i]

Read full story
7 comments

Putin Recently Used Fresh Flounder and Salmon to Pay Eastern Russians For Continuing to Send Their Men To War

Recent reports indicate that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." One of the Russian Government's local representatives, Mikhail Shuvalov, is said to have promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]

Read full story
201 comments

Calf-Skin Parchment, 'Noah's Ark Codex,' Found By Archaeologists Within Noah's Ark- Marks Discovery of Earliest Writing

An archaeologist recently reported the discovery of a "calf-skin parchment" in Noah's Ark called 'Noah's Ark Codex.' A codex is the ancestor of today's book that used vellum, papyrus, or other material instead of sheets of paper. The parchment is reported as dating between 13,100 and 9,600 BC. It is also from the Late Epipaleolithic Period. [i]

Read full story
622 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy