N. Korea Missile Soars Over Japan For The 1st Time in 5 Years This Past Tuesday- US and S. Korea Launch Their Missiles

Recently N. Korea is stated to have recklessly launched missiles "further than ever on Tuesday as it soared over Japan- the first N. Korea missile to do so for five years." Once this occurred, Japan needed a warning from officials. [i]

A DPRK missile. DPRK state media

The Japanese officials advised many citizens "that they should take cover. Additionally, there were several suspended train services." After N. Korea made its impromptu launch, [the] US and S. Korea took the opportunity to practice bombing a specific target within the Yellow Sea. [ii]

Many, including Victor D. Cha, have stated that this is an attempt by N. Korea to "take advantage of US distraction with the war on Ukraine." Then the United States and Japan also executed joint drills over the Sea of Japan. [iii]

Over the last 11 days, N. Korea has "conducted five launches." Additionally, for the first time since 2018, on Sep. 23, a US aircraft carrier successfully docked in S. Korea. Visits to the demilitarized Zone have also been completed. Watch the video below for an idea of what a war between the US and N. Korea may look like. [iv]

One of the missile launches by the US includes the MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System ATacMS surface-to-surface ballistic missile. The ATACMS has various munitions, such as the M74, which are considered anti-personnel/anti-material weapons because they are "ideal for the destruction of infantry and light equipment such as launch equipment communication gear and support facilities. [v]

The White House National Security Council described the test as "dangerous and reckless." Further, John Kirby, spokesman for US national security, informed Fox News that the missile test launch is still being analyzed "so we can better understand what capabilities they put in the air." [vi]

