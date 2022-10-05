Putin Recently Used Fresh Flounder and Salmon to Pay Eastern Russians For Continuing to Send Their Men To War

Recent reports indicate that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." One of the Russian Government's local representatives, Mikhail Shuvalov, is said to have promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]

Putin next to a Flounder Charnell Gilchrist

Sakhalin is quoted as stating,

The Government of the Sakhalin region has reached an agreement with fishermen, and about 9 tons of fresh frozen fish have been allocated to the Sakhalin region. These are flounder, pollock, and chum salmon. And soon, our volunteers, about 180 people throughout the Sakhalin region, will bring about 5-6 kilograms per person to the families of mobilized residents. Soon families will have fish." [ii]

The measures are meant to "support the families of those conscripted, and it will not be the only one."

According to some officials, this offer to exchange fresh fish for men to fight in the war indicates Russia's desperation and poverty. Anton Barbashin is reported as saying,

We take your husband and you get to eat for a few weeks. That's a true indication of poverty officials want everyone to forget." [iii]

Watch the video below for more information on the poverty gripping Russia "as [the] economy shrinks," and jobs and company hours are cut.

It was also previously reported that families in Tuva were receiving "one sheep, coal, 50kg of flour and two bags of potatoes for each family member dispatched to the front." Sheep were distributed "to the families of residents of this region who were conscripted for the war in Ukraine." [iv]

