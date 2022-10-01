Calf-Skin Parchment, 'Noah's Ark Codex,' Found By Archaeologists Within Noah's Ark- Marks Discovery of Earliest Writing

An archaeologist recently reported the discovery of a "calf-skin parchment" in Noah's Ark called 'Noah's Ark Codex.' A codex is the ancestor of today's book that used vellum, papyrus, or other material instead of sheets of paper. The parchment is reported as dating between 13,100 and 9,600 BC. It is also from the Late Epipaleolithic Period. [i]

Noah's Ark Codex, Pages 2 and 3 Dr. Joel Klenck/PRC, Inc.

Specially prepared parchment, called vellum or klaf, was used to prepare the parchment. This is made from the skin of kosher animals. The Codex has a soft leather binding and a cover with seven pages. Additionally, it is written right to left and from top to bottom. [ii]

Paleo-Hebrew letters, grammar, and numbers are used. Researchers assert that the variation in characters represents the writings of four separate individuals. They are "most likely Noah, Shem, Ham, Japheth, or their wives, as noted in Genesis 6:10 and the Qur'an." [iii]

Noah's Ark Codex, Pages 4 and 5 Dr. Joel Klenck/PRC, Inc.

According to Dr. Joel Klenck, a Harvard University-educated archaeologist, the discovery of the Noah's Ark Codex "supports the views of the three Abrahamic faiths that the Semitic language group includes the earliest language." [iv]

Noah's Ark, where the Codex was unearthed, features various entries leading into the Ark where cultures "constructed small areas of worship, with unique artifact placements, showing veneration for thousands of years." [v]

Dr. Klenck asserts that the modern linguistic view contests the idea of an emersion of language from a mixture of populations distributed around the globe. Instead, this discovery points to Moses, Jesus Christ, and the Prophet Muhammed's claims "that the Semitic language group includes the first language on earth, which survived the catastrophic global flood." [vi]

Having discovered the Codex, which evidences a Paleo-Hebrew written language before the Flood, Klenck asserts there may be validity to scholar Abraham Ibn Ezra's claim that "the initial chapters of Genesis were memorized by each generation from Adam to Moses." [vii]

The Codex also illustrates "the first evidence of illumination." Three images, Mt. Ararat, the mountain range, and a camel, have been covered with gold powder mixed with egg, gum arabic, or "a layer known as shell gold." [viii]

