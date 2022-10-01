Calf-Skin Parchment, 'Noah's Ark Codex,' Found By Archaeologists Within Noah's Ark- Marks Discovery of Earliest Writing

DOPE Quick Reads

An archaeologist recently reported the discovery of a "calf-skin parchment" in Noah's Ark called 'Noah's Ark Codex.' A codex is the ancestor of today's book that used vellum, papyrus, or other material instead of sheets of paper. The parchment is reported as dating between 13,100 and 9,600 BC. It is also from the Late Epipaleolithic Period. [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqzKY_0iHb4HFH00
Noah's Ark Codex, Pages 2 and 3Dr. Joel Klenck/PRC, Inc.

Specially prepared parchment, called vellum or klaf, was used to prepare the parchment. This is made from the skin of kosher animals. The Codex has a soft leather binding and a cover with seven pages. Additionally, it is written right to left and from top to bottom. [ii]

Paleo-Hebrew letters, grammar, and numbers are used. Researchers assert that the variation in characters represents the writings of four separate individuals. They are "most likely Noah, Shem, Ham, Japheth, or their wives, as noted in Genesis 6:10 and the Qur'an." [iii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oUSqw_0iHb4HFH00
Noah's Ark Codex, Pages 4 and 5Dr. Joel Klenck/PRC, Inc.

According to Dr. Joel Klenck, a Harvard University-educated archaeologist, the discovery of the Noah's Ark Codex "supports the views of the three Abrahamic faiths that the Semitic language group includes the earliest language." [iv]

Noah's Ark, where the Codex was unearthed, features various entries leading into the Ark where cultures "constructed small areas of worship, with unique artifact placements, showing veneration for thousands of years." [v]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HN0Na_0iHb4HFH00
Adda SealDr. Joel Klenck/PRC, Inc.

Dr. Klenck asserts that the modern linguistic view contests the idea of an emersion of language from a mixture of populations distributed around the globe. Instead, this discovery points to Moses, Jesus Christ, and the Prophet Muhammed's claims "that the Semitic language group includes the first language on earth, which survived the catastrophic global flood." [vi]

Having discovered the Codex, which evidences a Paleo-Hebrew written language before the Flood, Klenck asserts there may be validity to scholar Abraham Ibn Ezra's claim that "the initial chapters of Genesis were memorized by each generation from Adam to Moses." [vii]

The Codex also illustrates "the first evidence of illumination." Three images, Mt. Ararat, the mountain range, and a camel, have been covered with gold powder mixed with egg, gum arabic, or "a layer known as shell gold." [viii]

References

[i] ReleaseWire, Archaeologist Joel Klenck Reports Discovery of Earliest Writing, Noah's Ark Codex, in Archaeological Context from Late Epipaleolithic Period, (Sep. 30, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Id.

[v] Id.

[vi] Britannica, Semitic languages, (Aug. 30, 2022)

[vii] Jewish Virtual Library, Abraham Ibn Ezra, (2022)

[viii] ReleaseWire, Archaeologist Joel Klenck Reports Discovery of Earliest Writing, Noah's Ark Codex, in Archaeological Context from Late Epipaleolithic Period, (Sep. 30, 2022)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Archaeology

Comments / 616

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State, writer Charnell Gilchrist is writing her way through law school.

Aliso Viejo, CA
27294 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

California State

Prop. 30: California Wants to Tax Those People Making More Than $2 Million Yearly To Subsidize Electric Vehicle Programs

A citizen-initiated measure, Proposition 30 is known as the "Tax on Income Above $2 Million for Zero-Emissions Vehicles and Wildfire Prevention Initiative." This statute would act as an amendment to the current state statute. [i]

Read full story
4 comments
California State

Brilliant Bioluminescent Blue Waves Were Recently Caught on Video Along California's Bay Area Coastline Due to Algae

On Sep. 24th an Instagram user posted that they were able to film "some really good bioluminescent waves." As seen in the video below, the bright neon looking waves are seen crashing against the shoreline in what can only be described as a magnificent show of nature. Watch the video below to see what the bioluminescent waves looked like.

Read full story
1 comments

N. Korea Missile Soars Over Japan For The 1st Time in 5 Years This Past Tuesday- US and S. Korea Launch Their Missiles

Recently N. Korea is stated to have recklessly launched missiles "further than ever on Tuesday as it soared over Japan- the first N. Korea missile to do so for five years." Once this occurred, Japan needed a warning from officials. [i]

Read full story
6 comments

Simple Changes Can Improve A NewsBreak User's News Feed & Experience

Discovering new articles on NewsBreak is likely sometimes the highlight of your day. Follow these 10 simple tips to immediately enhance your experience and get the most out of the NewsBreak app.

Read full story
5 comments

Putin Recently Used Fresh Flounder and Salmon to Pay Eastern Russians For Continuing to Send Their Men To War

Recent reports indicate that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." One of the Russian Government's local representatives, Mikhail Shuvalov, is said to have promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]

Read full story
68 comments

Several Countries Enact Entry Bans Against Russians, Now Leaving Only 1 Open Border- See A Map Of Each Country's Stance

According to the Finnish Border Guard, Finland has seen over 50,000 Russians enter the country in slightly over a week. Finland shares a border with Russia and has recently revealed that they have implemented new restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens. [i]

Read full story
47 comments

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Is Set to Soon Depart on Its First Operational Deployment With Other Nations

Recently, the Navy announced that its "newest and most advanced aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will deploy alongside a coalition of allied forces in the Atlantic area of operations Monday, Oct. 3." [i]

Read full story
41 comments
California State

Past Wildfire Victims Can Exclude Settlement Amounts From Their Taxable Income After Recent Signing of 2 New Bills

On Sep. 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1249 and Senate Bill 1246. The Governor issued a signing message indicating that,. These bills allow wildfire victims to exclude from their taxable income, any amounts received from settlement claims resulting from the 2015 Butte Fire, 2017 North Bay Fires, 2017 Thomas Fire, 2018 Woolsey Fire, or 2018 Camp Fire." [i]

Read full story

Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300

SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]

Read full story
175 comments

Unearth the Land of the Bible Next April In Galilee, Israel, With A Scheduled 10-Day Hands-On Spring Archaeological Tour

Educational Opportunities Tours offers international travelers the opportunity for ten days in The Holy Land to "Unearth the Land of the Bible." The tour is offered in Partnership with the Museum of the Bible, The Ministry of Tourism, and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. [i]

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Recent Budget Request By CAL FIRE Indicates An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE

A recent closing of a prison is moving forward. The prison is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]

Read full story
39 comments

An Ancient 150BC Parthenon Battery Was Discovered by Wilhelm Konig Long Before The Electric Battery By Alessandro Volta

Alessandro Volta is credited with the first-ever description of an electric battery on Mar. 20, 1800. Despite this, Wilhelm Konig, a painter and archaeologist discovered what is known as the "Baghdad Battery," or the "Parthian Battery." [i]

Read full story
12 comments
California State

CA Employees Can Soon Use Legal Cannabis Outside the Workplace; Will Be Protected By An Assembly Bill This January

Governor Gavin Newsom recently approved Assembly Bill Number 2188 (AB-2188). Despite the legalization of cannabis, employees can still be terminated or denied employment based on their cannabis use outside of the workplace. This new bill provides a new set of protections for employees who use cannabis off the job and away from the workplace.

Read full story

DNA Sequencing of Ancient Canaanite Remains Raises Many New Questions About The Accuracy of The Known Biblical Reference

With little textual records documenting the Canaanites, their origins and relationship to ancient and present-day civilizations are ambiguous. Using DNA sequencing, a group of genomes from 99 individuals were sequenced from today's Lebanon. The individuals were ancient burials dated using radiocarbon methods. The intent was to "catalog modern Levantine genetic diversity." [i]

Read full story
417 comments

Serbia & Kazakhstan Say That They Will Ignore The Recent Results of Current Vote, Shocks Many As They Side With The US

An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has revealed that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories presently occupied by Russian troops. [i]

Read full story
132 comments

Ukrainian Soldier Stands On The Russian Flag After They Retake Railway Hub- Cuts Off Key Supply Line For The Country

Recent reports by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense indicate that the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy (Also spelled, Kupiansk), located in the Kharkiv region, was liberated from Russian control. Ukraine has continued its efforts to reclaim territory, shifting months of resistance into a full-blown offensive backed by western weaponry and advanced intelligence. [i]

Read full story
39 comments

US Task Force 59 and Israel's Navy Recently Executed 4-Day "Digital Shield" To Combat Future Red Sea Maritime Attacks

The US and Israel conducted a joint military exercise last week in the Gulf of Aqaba. The Gulf of Aqaba is the northeastern arm of the Red Sea. The two collaborated to "improve maritime awareness through artificial intelligence and unmanned systems." Digital Shield was a four-day exercise using the US' 5th Fleet's unmanned Task Force 59 and the Israeli Navy's 915th Fleet's manned Vessels. [i]

Read full story
6 comments

New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya

Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]

Read full story
137 comments

New Russian Conscripts Who Were Recently Mobilized, Were Given Old, Severely Rusted AK-47 Kalashnikovs, Some Non-Working

A columnist with the daily beast, Julia Davis, recently shared a video to twitter depicting video purportedly showing recently mobilized Russian conscripts and their new weaponry. This would not be the first report of Russians receiving subpar equipment. In August, there were reports that Russians were issued aging equipment, including ill-fitting sneakers, instead of boots.

Read full story
325 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy