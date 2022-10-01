Unearth the Land of the Bible Next April In Galilee, Israel, With A Scheduled 10-Day Hands-On Spring Archaeological Tour

Educational Opportunities Tours offers international travelers the opportunity for ten days in The Holy Land to "Unearth the Land of the Bible." The tour is offered in Partnership with the Museum of the Bible, The Ministry of Tourism, and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. [i]

The Israel Exploration Society meeting at Shivta, Israel, in the 1950s. Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The tour will leave from New York on Apr. 17, 2023. The schedule of events is stated to include the opportunity to,

See Caesarea Maritima, volunteer at Mount Carmel, discover and help conserve the ancient capital of Galilee at the ruins of Tzipori, help excavate Kursi, explore Susita, and much more!" [ii]

The Apostle Paul was imprisoned at Caesarea Maritima. Watch the video below for more on the ancient Roman city.

The itinerary for the 10-day-excursion is available online. It includes a guided tour of the ruins at Caesarea Maritima, a conservation activity at Sanhedrin, "the place where the Mishna was completed," and a tour of Chorazin, cursed by Jesus due to failure to heed his teachings. Those are just a few of the activities listed through day five. [iii]

Watch the video below for more information on why Jesus' condemned Chorazin.

One Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) bishop recently visited Israel with his denomination and expressed that he "felt the Bible come to life during Holy Land tour." He describes moving from one historical site to another and how it "opened up the divine significance of God's word and the life of Christ." [iv]

A group of Christians from the Church Of God In Christ on a boat touring the Sea of Galilee. All Israel News

The bishop recounts that "the Bible came to life and reconfirmed my belief in God's word." He further contends that,

Not only did the Bible come alive, but my relationship with Jesus Christ was renewsed and revived. So many things on this journey of Israel were perfect." [v]

References

[i] Educational Opportunities Tours, Unearth the Land of the Bible | Apr. 17, 2023, (2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Dr. Ruth Plummer, Israel 'Is Real:' COGIC bishop felt the Bible come to life during Holy Land tour, (Sep. 27, 2022)