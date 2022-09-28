Serbia & Kazakhstan Say That They Will Ignore The Recent Results of Current Vote, Shocks Many As They Side With The US

DOPE Quick Reads

An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has revealed that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories presently occupied by Russian troops. [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epw5t_0iDGhSQ700
Zelensky and ToqaevPresident.gov.ua/Wikimedia Commons

On Sep. 6, Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov cited "the principle of countries' territorial integrity," as reasoning for their refusal to recognize the referendums in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions. He reiterated that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev had specifically expressed his position on those four regions. [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vcz5w_0iDGhSQ700
Flag of Serbia and Kazakhstan FusedCharnell Gilchrist

This action follows a recent trend of Kazakhstan breaking ranks with Russia. At the recent United Nations General Assembly, he stated,

We must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereighn equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states. The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. [iii]
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jqOtZ_0iDGhSQ700
Nikola Selakovic and Alexander SchallenbergÖsterreichisches Außenministerium/Wikimedia Commons

Similarly, Serbia, another ally of Russia, has also indicated that it will not recognize the results of the recent referendum. Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic advised on Sep. 25 that "Serbia cannot accept these results," because of its commitment to the UN Charter. [iv]

He further stated that accepting the results,

Would completely violate our national and state interests, the preservation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders." [v]

Following the vote, called a "sham," by President Joe Biden, Russia-backed officials announced the final results. They indicated that the voters have "overwhelmingly supported the annexation." According to reports, the votes were as follows:

  • 99.23% in favor in the Donetsk region.
  • 98.42% in favor in the Luhansk region.
  • 93.11% in favor in Zaporizhzhya, and
  • 87.05% in favor in Kherson. [vi]

President Zelenskyy requests that every country "provide a clear signal against Russian annexation." He stated,

In front of the eyes of the whole world, Russia is conducting an outright farce called a 'referendum' on the occupied territory of Ukraine. People are forced to fill out some papers for a TV picture under the muzzles of machine guns." [vii]

References

[i] Alarabiya News, Kazakhstan says it won't recognize referendums in eastern Ukraine, (Sep. 22, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Wilder Alejandro Sanchez, Kazakhstan Continues to Break Ranks With Russia, (Sep. 23, 2022)

[iv] RadioFreeEurope, Balkan Ally Serbia Says It Won't Recognize Russia's Staged Votes In Occupied Ukraine, (Sep. 26, 2022)

[v] Id.

[vi] RL Russian Service, 'Sham' Vote Overwhelmingly In Favor Of Russia's Annexation of Ukrainian Territory, Moscow -Installed Officials Say, (Sep. 28, 2022)

[vii] Id.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ukraine# Russia

Comments / 133

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State, writer Charnell Gilchrist is writing her way through law school.

Aliso Viejo, CA
26805 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

A Small Church Is Disfellowshipped After They Chose to Affirm Homosexuality- Now Forced To Separate From The SBC

A small Southern Baptist Church was recently disfellowshipped by the Executive Committee of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). The Credentials Committee determined that College Park Baptist Church was "outside the bounds of fellowship with Southern Baptists." The Executive Committee reviewed the recommendation and recently approved the decision to disfellowship the Church. [i]

Read full story

Calf-Skin Parchment, 'Noah's Ark Codex,' Found By Archaeologists Within Noah's Ark- Marks Discovery of Earliest Writing

An archaeologist recently reported the discovery of a "calf-skin parchment" in Noah's Ark called 'Noah's Ark Codex.' A codex is the ancestor of today's book that used vellum, papyrus, or other material instead of sheets of paper. The parchment is reported as dating between 13,100 and 9,600 BC. It is also from the Late Epipaleolithic Period. [i]

Read full story
256 comments

Several Countries Enact Entry Bans Against Russians, Now Leaving Only 1 Open Border- See A Map Of Each Country's Stance

According to the Finnish Border Guard, Finland has seen over 50,000 Russians enter the country in slightly over a week. Finland shares a border with Russia and has recently revealed that they have implemented new restrictions on the entry of Russian citizens. [i]

Read full story
14 comments

The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group Is Set to Soon Depart on Its First Operational Deployment With Other Nations

Recently, the Navy announced that its "newest and most advanced aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will deploy alongside a coalition of allied forces in the Atlantic area of operations Monday, Oct. 3." [i]

Read full story
39 comments
California State

Past Wildfire Victims Can Exclude Settlement Amounts From Their Taxable Income After Recent Signing of 2 New Bills

On Sep. 29, 2022, Governor Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 1249 and Senate Bill 1246. The Governor issued a signing message indicating that,. These bills allow wildfire victims to exclude from their taxable income, any amounts received from settlement claims resulting from the 2015 Butte Fire, 2017 North Bay Fires, 2017 Thomas Fire, 2018 Woolsey Fire, or 2018 Camp Fire." [i]

Read full story

Prisoners Get $200 After Their Release- Newsom Recently Vetoed a New Bill to Increase The One-Time Payment to $1300

SB-1304, Introduced by Senator Kamlager, is regarding the prisoner release allowance. Currently, a prisoner is paid $200 once released from prison. SB-1304 was aimed at increasing that payment to $1300. Additionally, it sought to adjust the amount annually to account for inflation. [i]

Read full story
140 comments

Unearth the Land of the Bible Next April In Galilee, Israel, With A Scheduled 10-Day Hands-On Spring Archaeological Tour

Educational Opportunities Tours offers international travelers the opportunity for ten days in The Holy Land to "Unearth the Land of the Bible." The tour is offered in Partnership with the Museum of the Bible, The Ministry of Tourism, and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority. [i]

Read full story
Susanville, CA

Newsom's Recent Closing of Prison Means An End To The Surplus Of Hand Crews To Fight Fires For CAL FIRE

The Susanville prison scheduled to be closed is "one of two primary training centers for inmate firefighters in the state." Since 1963, the prison's Training Center has provided inmate firefighters. [i]

Read full story
28 comments

An Ancient 150BC Parthenon Battery Was Discovered by Wilhelm Konig Long Before The Electric Battery By Alessandro Volta

Alessandro Volta is credited with the first-ever description of an electric battery on Mar. 20, 1800. Despite this, Wilhelm Konig, a painter and archaeologist discovered what is known as the "Baghdad Battery," or the "Parthian Battery." [i]

Read full story
12 comments
California State

CA Employees Can Soon Use Legal Cannabis Outside the Workplace; Will Be Protected By An Assembly Bill This January

Governor Gavin Newsom recently approved Assembly Bill Number 2188 (AB-2188). Despite the legalization of cannabis, employees can still be terminated or denied employment based on their cannabis use outside of the workplace. This new bill provides a new set of protections for employees who use cannabis off the job and away from the workplace.

Read full story

DNA Sequencing of Ancient Canaanite Remains Raises Many New Questions About The Accuracy of The Known Biblical Reference

With little textual records documenting the Canaanites, their origins and relationship to ancient and present-day civilizations are ambiguous. Using DNA sequencing, a group of genomes from 99 individuals were sequenced from today's Lebanon. The individuals were ancient burials dated using radiocarbon methods. The intent was to "catalog modern Levantine genetic diversity." [i]

Read full story
407 comments

Ukrainian Soldier Stands On The Russian Flag After They Retake Railway Hub- Cuts Off Key Supply Line For The Country

Recent reports by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense indicate that the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy (Also spelled, Kupiansk), located in the Kharkiv region, was liberated from Russian control. Ukraine has continued its efforts to reclaim territory, shifting months of resistance into a full-blown offensive backed by western weaponry and advanced intelligence. [i]

Read full story
38 comments

US Task Force 59 and Israel's Navy Recently Executed 4-Day "Digital Shield" To Combat Future Red Sea Maritime Attacks

The US and Israel conducted a joint military exercise last week in the Gulf of Aqaba. The Gulf of Aqaba is the northeastern arm of the Red Sea. The two collaborated to "improve maritime awareness through artificial intelligence and unmanned systems." Digital Shield was a four-day exercise using the US' 5th Fleet's unmanned Task Force 59 and the Israeli Navy's 915th Fleet's manned Vessels. [i]

Read full story
6 comments

New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya

Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]

Read full story
135 comments

New Russian Conscripts Who Were Recently Mobilized, Were Given Old, Severely Rusted AK-47 Kalashnikovs, Some Non-Working

A columnist with the daily beast, Julia Davis, recently shared a video to twitter depicting video purportedly showing recently mobilized Russian conscripts and their new weaponry. This would not be the first report of Russians receiving subpar equipment. In August, there were reports that Russians were issued aging equipment, including ill-fitting sneakers, instead of boots.

Read full story
325 comments

Billy Graham and Queen Elizabeth II Shared an Unlikely Friendship Through Their Frequent Bible Studies With One Another

Since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, many have shared unforgettable memories of moments with the late queen. Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, recently shared that his father and Queen Elizabeth II often had bible studies together when Graham was in London. Their friendship began in 1954 during Billy Graham's crusade in England. [i]

Read full story
19 comments

Inhabitants Used Ladders to Traverse Across the Roofs of an Ancient Proto-City Where a Large Dwelling Was Just Excavated

In the egalitarian proto-city of Çatalhöyük, a large dwelling was recently excavated. Proto-cities are Neolithic settlements that were large and densely populated but lacked planning. Jericho is an example of a well-known proto-city. [i]

Read full story
9 comments

Atlantic Thunder 22 SINKEX Sinks 450ft-Long Warship- UK's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Teamed Up With the USN and USAF

Recently, high-powered weaponry was used in the north Atlantic to sink a decommissioned warship, the USS Boone. Ships from the United Kingdom and the United States collaborated to conduct a well-planned multi-domain sinking exercise (SINKEX) called Atlantic Thunder 22. [i]

Read full story
46 comments

Russian Soldiers Recently Left a Spectacle of Trash, Clothes, and Human Waste After Being Pushed Out of Izyum Houses

Ukrainian officials are ridiculing Russian soldiers following a Twitter video that revealed the mess left following the Russian army being forced to flee Izyum. The video, shown below, shows clothes strewn about alongside scattered equipment.

Read full story
143 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy