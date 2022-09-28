Serbia & Kazakhstan Say That They Will Ignore The Recent Results of Current Vote, Shocks Many As They Side With The US

An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has revealed that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories presently occupied by Russian troops. [i]

Zelensky and Toqaev President.gov.ua/Wikimedia Commons

On Sep. 6, Spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov cited "the principle of countries' territorial integrity," as reasoning for their refusal to recognize the referendums in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions. He reiterated that President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev had specifically expressed his position on those four regions. [ii]

Flag of Serbia and Kazakhstan Fused Charnell Gilchrist

This action follows a recent trend of Kazakhstan breaking ranks with Russia. At the recent United Nations General Assembly, he stated,

We must rethink the linkages between three primordial principles: the sovereighn equality of states, the territorial integrity of states, and peaceful coexistence between states. The world is falling prey to a new set of military conflicts. [iii]

Nikola Selakovic and Alexander Schallenberg Österreichisches Außenministerium/Wikimedia Commons

Similarly, Serbia, another ally of Russia, has also indicated that it will not recognize the results of the recent referendum. Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic advised on Sep. 25 that "Serbia cannot accept these results," because of its commitment to the UN Charter. [iv]

He further stated that accepting the results,

Would completely violate our national and state interests, the preservation of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the inviolability of borders." [v]

Following the vote, called a "sham," by President Joe Biden, Russia-backed officials announced the final results. They indicated that the voters have "overwhelmingly supported the annexation." According to reports, the votes were as follows:

99.23% in favor in the Donetsk region.

98.42% in favor in the Luhansk region.

93.11% in favor in Zaporizhzhya, and

87.05% in favor in Kherson. [vi]

President Zelenskyy requests that every country "provide a clear signal against Russian annexation." He stated,

In front of the eyes of the whole world, Russia is conducting an outright farce called a 'referendum' on the occupied territory of Ukraine. People are forced to fill out some papers for a TV picture under the muzzles of machine guns." [vii]

