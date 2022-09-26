New Russian Conscripts Who Were Recently Mobilized, Were Given Old, Severely Rusted AK-47 Kalashnikovs, Some Non-Working

DOPE Quick Reads

A columnist with the daily beast, Julia Davis, recently shared a video to twitter depicting video purportedly showing recently mobilized Russian conscripts and their new weaponry. This would not be the first report of Russians receiving subpar equipment. In August, there were reports that Russians were issued aging equipment, including ill-fitting sneakers, instead of boots.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qd8wI_0iAZgK4e00
A rusted AK-47jonwaynetaylor/Instagram

The recording displays old rusty Kalashnikovs the Russian conscripts were reportedly issued to use in battle, some of them allegedly non-working. See the video Davis shared below.

Davis, in her comment replies, clarified a portion of what was being said in the video. She states that the Russian conscripts had been advised that because they were tank crewmembers, these weapons would be sufficient for them to use. See her full comment below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sS8Lg_0iAZgK4e00
Screenshot from a public Twitter post.Charnell Gilchrist

Designed by Mikhail Timofeyevich Kalashnikov, the Kalashnikov Model 1947, also known as the AK-47, is a well-known Soviet assault rifle. It is rumored to be "the most widely used shoulder weapon in the world." AK stands for Avtomat Kalashnikova, which means "automatic Kalashnikov." The weapon was adopted by the Soviet military in 1949 due to its rugged reliable use even under "trying conditions." [i]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Js5c_0iAZgK4e00
Mikhail Kalashnikov in 1997 holding the AK-47.Vladimir Vyatkin/AP Images

Kalashnikov assault rifles are often favored by nationalist and guerrilla movements around the globe. Many countries depcit an AK-47 on their coats of arms. An AK-47 is also depicted on Mozambique's flag pictured below. [ii]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvM5Y_0iAZgK4e00
The flag of Mozambique.Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Despite the criticisms flooding in regarding the weapons received by the Russians, it should be noted that a key characteristic of AK-47s is described as their reliability during wartime. One YouTube user recently put an old, severely rusted AK-47 to the test. Although the weaponry received by the Russians, appears slightly more aged, the video below indicates that these weapons may still, in fact, be usable. [iii]

Watch below as KLAYCO47 demonstrates the use of a rusty, dated AK-47.

A similar video, shared by supermaucat shows the discovery of an AK-47 that was buried underground for at least 18 years. The weapon is seen being "brought back to life with just a little bit of oil...these things are near indestructible." Based on these videos, it may be possible to bring the rusty weapons received by Russians back to life. [iv]

Watch the video below to see the 18-year-old weapon being successfully fired.

References

[i] Britannica, AK-47 Soviet Firearm, (Aug. 25, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.

[iv] Supermaucat, You can't kill an AK-47: Works after 18 years of being buried in ground, (Jan. 25, 2012)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 314

Published by

Currently pursuing a Juris Doctor at Western State, writer Charnell Gilchrist is writing her way through law school.

Aliso Viejo, CA
25700 followers

More from DOPE Quick Reads

Serbia & Kazakhstan Say That They Will Ignore The Recent Results of Current Vote, Shocks Many As They Side With The US

An ally of Russia, Kazakhstan, has revealed that it will not recognize the results from Moscow's organized referendums. The referendums relate to Ukraine's territories presently occupied by Russian troops. [i]

Read full story
76 comments

Ukrainian Soldier Stands On The Russian Flag After They Retake Railway Hub- Cuts Off Key Supply Line For The Country

Recent reports by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense indicate that the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy (Also spelled, Kupiansk), located in the Kharkiv region, was liberated from Russian control. Ukraine has continued its efforts to reclaim territory, shifting months of resistance into a full-blown offensive backed by western weaponry and advanced intelligence. [i]

Read full story
7 comments

New Discovery Near The Sea of Galilee Places Christian or Jewish Inhabitants In Settlements Long Before Khirbat al-Minya

Recently, in Israel, an excavation team from Johannes Gutenberg University Mains (JGU) used geomagnetic surface surveys and hands-on digging to discover an ancient settlement near the caliph's palace Khirbat al-Minya. The palace is considered to be "one of the earliest mosques in Israel," built during the reign of the caliph, chief Muslim and religious ruler al-Walid I, dated 705-715 CE. [i]

Read full story
134 comments
California State

Jan. 1, 2024: CA Employees Gain Protection in Defense of Their Right to Use Legal Cannabis Outside the Workplace

Governor Gavin Newsom recently approved Assembly Bill Number 2188 (AB-2188). Despite the legalization of cannabis, employees can still be terminated or denied employment based on their cannabis use outside of the workplace. This new bill provides a new set of protections for employees who use cannabis off the job and away from the workplace.

Read full story

Billy Graham and Queen Elizabeth II Shared an Unlikely Friendship Through Their Frequent Bible Studies With One Another

Since Queen Elizabeth II's passing, many have shared unforgettable memories of moments with the late queen. Franklin Graham, son of the late evangelist Billy Graham, recently shared that his father and Queen Elizabeth II often had bible studies together when Graham was in London. Their friendship began in 1954 during Billy Graham's crusade in England. [i]

Read full story
19 comments

Inhabitants Used Ladders to Traverse Across the Roofs of an Ancient Proto-City Where a Large Dwelling Was Just Excavated

In the egalitarian proto-city of Çatalhöyük, a large dwelling was recently excavated. Proto-cities are Neolithic settlements that were large and densely populated but lacked planning. Jericho is an example of a well-known proto-city. [i]

Read full story
9 comments

Atlantic Thunder 22 SINKEX Sinks 450ft-Long Warship- UK's Royal Navy and Royal Air Force Teamed Up With the USN and USAF

Recently, high-powered weaponry was used in the north Atlantic to sink a decommissioned warship, the USS Boone. Ships from the United Kingdom and the United States collaborated to conduct a well-planned multi-domain sinking exercise (SINKEX) called Atlantic Thunder 22. [i]

Read full story
46 comments

Russian Soldiers Recently Left a Spectacle of Trash, Clothes, and Human Waste After Being Pushed Out of Izyum Houses

Ukrainian officials are ridiculing Russian soldiers following a Twitter video that revealed the mess left following the Russian army being forced to flee Izyum. The video, shown below, shows clothes strewn about alongside scattered equipment.

Read full story
143 comments

Archaeologists Say They Have Pinpointed the Earliest and Oldest Surviving Church of Christian Worship in England

Recently, archaeologists confirmed the identity of England's oldest surviving church, the chapel of St Pancras, in Canterbury. According to research by Professor Ken Dark, the church was "built and consecrated in about 600 by St Augustine." [i]

Read full story
102 comments

The 'Defense of Ukraine' Recently Called on Russia to Finally Raise Its White Flag After Finding an Abandoned T-90M Tank

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."

Read full story
395 comments

After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles

Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]

Read full story
547 comments

Following the Recent Delivery of 5 Red Heifers to Israel, Many Question Whether This Signals the Start of the End Times

Recently, five immaculate parah adumah (a red heifer) were delivered to Israel. A Christian rancher in Texas supplied the cows. According to reports, "Jewish rabbis approved the animals as red in color and unblemished." To be considered a "red heifer," an animal can only have two or fewer hairs on its entire body that are not red. [i]

Read full story
1121 comments

Recently Discovered Ancient Shipwreck Proves That Traders Still Visited Even After the Islamic Conquest of the Holy Land

Recently, in the collective community Maagan Michael, Israel, known as a kibbutz, an ancient shipwreck was discovered, loaded with cargo. The ship was made from walnut trees and fir. It sank "in the shallow waters off what is today the Israeli coastal community of Maagan Michael more than 1,200 years ago." [i]

Read full story
37 comments

On Sep. 22, 1998, The World Watched Speechless As Clinton Testified About His Secret Monica Lewinsky Affair on Nat'l TV

Twenty-four years ago, on Sep. 22, 1998, the video testimony of then-US President Bill Clinton was broadcast on national TV. The video entailed Clinton speaking about his alleged affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. [i]

Read full story
265 comments

Archaeologist's Recent Discovery- King Solomon's Notorious Copper Mines Shut Down Due To Long Period of Overexploitation

Archaeologists recently found that "the biblical-era copper bonanza in southern Israel," ceased due to miners' overexploitation of the scant desert vegetation. According to an analysis of 3,000-year-old charcoal discoveries, the miners used it to fuel their furnaces. [i]

Read full story
78 comments

Video Reveals the Recent Discovery of a 3,300-Year-Old Burial Cave from Pharaoh Ramses II's Rule Over the Israelites

Carved in the shape of a square into the bedrock, a cave that has not been touched for 3,300 years has been discovered. The cave is located in Palmachim National Park, on the coast of Israel. It is from the late Bronze Age, during which Pharaoh Ramses II (also spelled Ramesses or Rameses) ruled and the Egyptian Empire controlled Canaan. Researchers assert that the discovery will "give us a complete picture of the funeral customs of the late Bronze Age." [i] [vi]

Read full story
23 comments

Jesse Brown- The Navy's First Black Pilot and the Extraordinary Subject of 'Devotion,' Showing in Theaters This November

On Nov. 23, 2022, the film Devotion will hit theaters nationwide. Devotion is the story of Jesse L. Brown, the Navy's first Black pilot. Brown shattered the color barrier, becoming an inspiration for Black aviators in the future. The story follows Brown and his counterpart Tom Hudner, wingmen, throughout the Korean War. [i]

Read full story
158 comments

Dogs Buried Alive, Wine Vessels, a Dagger-Axe & a Gold Mask- Just A Few of 200+ Relics Discovered at Shang Dynasty Site

Recently, at the Shangdu site in Zhengzhou, more than 200 relics were discovered. Discoveries included several gold coverings and a large amount of gold." The site where the archaeological find occurred was discovered in 2021 and is "a Shang Dynasty noble burial area in the south of East Street, east of Zijingshan Road, and north of Shuyuan Street in Zhengzhou City." [i]

Read full story
38 comments

Pope Francis Justifies Supplying Weapons to UA- He Says That Self-Defense is an Expression of Love For the Homeland

In a recent statement, Pope Francis has taken a stance regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine in defense of the Russian invasion. He stated that supplying weapons to Ukraine was morally acceptable. When speaking on the issue, the Pope differentiated between immoral and moral reasons for supplying weaponry to other countries. [i]

Read full story
361 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy