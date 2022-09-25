Jan. 1, 2024: CA Employees Gain Protection in Defense of Their Right to Use Legal Cannabis Outside the Workplace

Governor Gavin Newsom recently approved Assembly Bill Number 2188 (AB-2188). Despite the legalization of cannabis, employees can still be terminated or denied employment based on their cannabis use outside of the workplace. This new bill provides a new set of protections for employees who use cannabis off the job and away from the workplace.



Cannabis and cannabis tincture. Sherpa SEO/Wikimedia Commons

Beginning on Jan. 1, 2024, it will be,

Unlawful for an employer to discriminate against a person in hiring, termination, or any term of employment, or otherwise penalize a person, if the descrimination is based upon the person's use of cannabis off the job and away from the workplace." [i]

An artistic cannabis leaf. Aleksig6/Wikimedia Commons

Despite the bill's broad coverage, some applicants and employees will still be exempt from the provisions. These specific individuals include:

"Employees in the building and construction trades

Applicants and employees in positions requiring a federal background investigation or clearance

Applicants and employees subject to state or federal laws requiring applicants or employees to be tested for controlled substances as a condition of employment, receiving federal funding or federal licensing-related benefits, or entering into a federal contract." [ii]

Cannabis chocolate edibles. Elsa Olofsson/Wikimedia Commons

The bill's text further clarifies that Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is "the chemical compound in cannabis that can indicate impairment and cause psychoactive effects." The bill also states that once THC is metabolized, it is stored "as a nonpsychoactive cannabis metabolite that "do[es] not indicate impairment, only that an individual has consumed cannabis in the last few weeks." It makes clear that the presence of nonpsychoactive cannabis metabolite "have no correlation to impairment on the job." [iii]

The text also notes that many alternative tests are available to determine impairment with continued scientific improvements. One example is an impairment test that "measure[s] an individual employee against their own baseline performance." [iv]

References

[i] Assembly Bill No. 2188, Discrimination in employment: use of cannabis (2021-2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Id.