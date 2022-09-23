Archaeologists Say They Have Pinpointed the Earliest and Oldest Surviving Church of Christian Worship in England

Recently, archaeologists confirmed the identity of England's oldest surviving church, the chapel of St Pancras, in Canterbury. According to research by Professor Ken Dark, the church was "built and consecrated in about 600 by St Augustine." [i]

St. Pancras Old Church Elliott Brown/Wikimedia Commons

Archaeological evidence collected from St Pancras

Pinpoints where Christian public worship was first re-established after a period of pagan domination. It marks the official relaunch of Christianity in what would become England. [ii]

It is asserted that the church was used by St. Augustine, who, in 597, headed the papal mission to Kent.Augustine is said to have re-established "public Christian worship," following a 150-year pagan interlude. Germanic pagan Anglo-Saxons arrived and expanded in the fifth and sixth centuries, destroying much of the initial Christian faith tradition. [iii]

Saint Augustine and the Saxons Joseph Martin Kronheim/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

At the chapel of St Pancras, Christianity was re-launched, re-establishing Christian public worship. The church is said to have been built so quickly that the architecture was unsophisticated. A proper floor had not even been installed; instead, just beaten earth. Despite its lackluster construction, the chapel "was the first Anglo-Saxon building where everyday Christian congregational worship could occur." [iv]

Previously, research had indicated that St Pancras had been built following St Augustine's times. Professor Dark's recent study places the chapel construction between 597 and 609. It is stated that the reintroduction of Christianity was so successful that a newer, larger church, three times the size of St Pancras, was built roughly 100 yards away. [v]

St. Pancras New Church, February 2015 Edwardx/Wikimedia Commons

When the Saxons arrived in Britain, Roman control and Christian worship ended in several communities. Many held tightly to their beliefs and were forced westwards towards Wales, Cornwall. This led to the Age of Saints. [vi]

When pagan Germanic tribes began taking control of England, many Welsh Saints "retreated into isolation with their sole focus being their dedication to the worship of God." Known as the 'Age of Saints," this period involved individuals continuing the Christian tradition. [vii]

A Celtic version of Saint Brendan's dolphin cross Sergey Arzamastsev/Wikimedia Commons

These individuals became known as 'Celtic Saints.' These Celtic Saints were described as missionaries who journeyed between Brittany, Cornwall, Wales, and Ireland to spread the gospel. Perhaps one of the most notable Celtic Saints is St. Brendan. St. Brendan became a monk and priest, establishing monasteries in Ireland and Scotland. He traveled to the Hebrides and to, Wales and Brittany. [viii]

Watch the video below for more details on St. Brendan the Navigator.

References

[i] David Keys, Archaeologists identify first purpose-built place of Christian worship, (Sep. 23, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] David Keys, New research identifies England's oldest surviving church, (Sep. 13, 2022)

[iii] Id.

[iv] David Keys, Archaeologists identify first purpose-built place of Christian worship, (Sep. 23, 2022)

[v] Hlena Aksentijevic, St Pancras Church, Euston. A short tour, (Sep. 9, 20220)

[vi] Jessica Brain, St Augustine and the Arrival of Christianity in England, (2022)

[vii] Jessica Brain, The Age of Saints, (2022)

[viii] Jeffrey L. Thomas, The Age of Saints, (2022)