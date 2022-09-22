The 'Defense of Ukraine' Recently Called on Russia to Finally Raise Its White Flag After Finding an Abandoned T-90M Tank

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."

This corroborates recent claims that Ukraine has been using ditched Russian tanks to "push into the Russian-occupied region of Luhansk." It is reported that Ukraine's surprise counter-offensive caused Russian troops to abandon high-quality equipment that still was in working order. [i]

Costing $4.5 million, the Russian T-90M is fitted with rubber side skirts that contain built-in armor plates. Several tank areas are covered by a special net and cage armor that improve the tank's protection against specific anti-tank weapons. The tank has a 2A46M-4 gun, a 125mm smoothbore gun, meaning the barrel has no rifling (arrangement of spiral grooves within the barrel). [ii]

A T-90M tank Military Today

Using a carousel-type autoloader, 22 rounds are stored and ready to use. The tank's secondary armament comprises a coaxial 7.62 mm machine gun and a roof-mounted 12.7 mm heavy machine gun. The three-person crew can remotely control the 12.7 mm machine gun. Additionally, the tank boasts an auxiliary power unit, powering all systems while the main engine is off. [iii]

Reports of Ukraine taking a T-90M follow accounts, according to Aviasales data that,

Direct flights from Moscow to Istanbul in Turkey and Yerevan in Armenia, both destinations that allow Russians to enter without a visa, were sold out on Wednesday." [v]

References

[i] Forces.net, Ukraine 'using captured Russian tanks' as counter-offensive continues, (Sep. 20, 2022)

[ii] Military Today, T-90M Main Battle Tank, (2022)

[iii] Id.

[iv]

[v] Caleb Davis, Flights out of Russia sell out after Putin orders partial call-up, (Sep. 21, 2022)