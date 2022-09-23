Following the Recent Delivery of 5 Red Heifers to Israel, Many Question Whether This Signals the Start of the End Times

Recently, five immaculate parah adumah (a red heifer) were delivered to Israel. A Christian rancher in Texas supplied the cows. According to reports, "Jewish rabbis approved the animals as red in color and unblemished." To be considered a "red heifer," an animal can only have two or fewer hairs on its entire body that are not red. [i]

An Israeli rabbi examines a cow to determine if it is a "red heifer." STR New/Reuters/The Jerusalem Post

According to the end time prophecy, during the last days, "the exiles of Israel [will] return to the Promised Land and the Temple [will] be rebuilt." The Second Temple was destroyed after Romans reclaimed Jerusalem in 70 CE, leaving only a piece of the western wall standing. [vi]

Before the Temple can be rebuilt, ceremonial purity must be restored. Restoration can only be achieved "with the ashes of the Red Heifer, which are used to create the Biblically required purification water." [ii]

According to Numbers 19:1-2,

The Lord said to Moses and Aaron: 'This is a requirement of the law that the Lord has commanded: Tell the Israelites to bring you a red heifer without defect or blemish and that has never been under a yoke." [iii]

A red heifer. Rennett Stowe/Wikimedia Commons

The scripture continues in verse 9,

A man who is clean shall gather up the ashes of the heifer and put them in a ceremonially clean place outside the camp. They are to be kept by the Israelite community for use in the water of cleansing; it is for purification from sin." [iv]

A model of the Second Temple. Messianic Bible

The Jewish have longed to return to Israel and build the Third Temple in Jerusalem, restoring the Temple service. The Third Temple is said to "bring the Light back into the world that left the Temple Mount when the Lord's Divine Presence departed." [v]

The sacrifice of the heifers requires burning of the cow's "hide, flesh, blood and intestines," "throwing onto the offering some cedar wood, hyssop, and scarlet wool." Watch the video below for more information on the red heifers' significance in rebuilding the Third Temple. [v]

Despite being imported from Texas, does the provision of these five unblemished heifers signify the beginning of the End Times? Will they be sacrificed as described in the Bible? Jewish tradition alleges that "there will only be ten red heifers in human history." [vii]

