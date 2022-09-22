Recently Discovered Ancient Shipwreck Proves That Traders Still Visited Even After the Islamic Conquest of the Holy Land

Recently, in the collective community Maagan Michael, Israel, known as a kibbutz, an ancient shipwreck was discovered, loaded with cargo. The ship was made from walnut trees and fir. It sank "in the shallow waters off what is today the Israeli coastal community of Maagan Michael more than 1,200 years ago." [i]

This period dates to approximately the 7th or 8th century AD when "the largely Christian Byzantine Empire was losing its grip on this area of the eastern Mediterranean region, and Islamic rule was extending its reach." [ii]

The original ship is believed to have been about 82 feet long. The artifacts found aboard the ship indicate that it had visited Cyprus, Egypt, Turkey, and maybe even the North African Coast. Additionally, underwater vacuums were used to clear out sand from the shipwreck. Then, two hundred amphorae containing various Mediterranean diet ingredients, "including fish sauce, olives, dates and figs," were found. [iii]

Part of a mosaic floor from a church depicting a man leading a camel laden with amphorae, from Kissufim, 6th Century AD, Israel Museum Carole Raddato/Wikimedia Commons

Amphorae are ancient vessels storing and transporting items such as olives, oil, wine, and cereal. Because their purpose is to transport goods, they are often unearthed "throughout the ancient eastern Mediterranean world." Amphorae were helpful because the primary means of loading and unloading ships during this period was by hand. [iv]

Watch the video below for details on Amphora pottery.

This recent discovery has archaeologists questioning whether there are inaccuracies in what the history books teach. It is generally believed that commerce nearly ceased and that no international trade occurred in the Mediterranean. This shipwreck filled with Mediterranean cargo refutes such a theory. [iv]

Additional cargo discovered includes ropes, personal items, and the remains of animals, including six rats and many beetles. Some of the individual items found include wooden combs. Numerous pieces discovered had symbols of the Christian Byzantine church or Arabic writing. [v]

Pottery Amphorae in the Israel Museum, Jerusalem, Israel. Gary Todd/Wikimedia Commons

The Byzantine empire, formed by Constantine I, was the "New Rome," where Christianity was established as the empire's main religion. Discoveries from this period include a gigantic wine press dating back approximately 1500 years, located outside Tel Aviv. [vi]

Additionally, a 1400-year-old gold coin with an image of Heraclius, the Emperor at the time, and Golgatha on the other side, was discovered. Researchers assert, "This shows that the area had Christians living in it." [vi]

Heraclius and Heraclius Constantine, Roman Emperors Uknown Author/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Heraclius is well-known for his reign during the controversy surrounding theological debates over Monophysitism versus Dyophysitism. Monophysitism asserted that "Christ had one inseparable nature which was both divine and human (or just divine.) Dyophysitism argued that Christ had two separate natures." Monoenergism, the theory that Christ had one single energy, was proposed as a compromise but failed. [vii]

Nevertheless, Heraclius is notable for restoring the Cross to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem. According to Biblical history, this is where Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected. More in-depth information on the Church of the Holy Sepulchre can be seen in the video below.

References

[i] Ari Rabinovitch, Rinat Harash, Holy Land shipwreck reveals tenacity of ancient traders as empires shifted, (Sep. 22, 2022)

[ii] Id.

[iii] Yahoo News, Look inside an ancient Holy Land shipwreck, (Sep. 22, 2022)

[iv] Britannica, Amphora - pottery, (2022)

[v] Id.

[vi] Immanuel Tours, Byzantine Sites in Israel, (2022)

[vii] Britannica, Heraclius - Byantine emperor, (2022)