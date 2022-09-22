On Sep. 22, 1998, The World Watched Speechless As Clinton Testified About His Secret Monica Lewinsky Affair on Nat'l TV

Twenty-four years ago, on Sep. 22, 1998, the video testimony of then-US President Bill Clinton was broadcast on national TV. The video entailed Clinton speaking about his alleged affair with Monica Lewinsky, a White House intern. [i]

Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky on Feb. 28, 1997 Clinton White House/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Even though he faced impeachment proceedings due to the scandal, Clinton refused to resign. Although he was eventually acquitted of obstruction of justice, and perjury, his legacy was forever tarnished. [i]

The revelation of the allegations stems from Linda Tripp, a career civil servant. She taped conversations with Monica Lewinsky detailing Lewinsky's affair with Clinton beginning in 1995. Lewinsky was subpoenaed for a separate legal case and submitted an affidavit in which she denied that a sexual relationship existed between her and Clinton. [ii]

Newspaper announcing President Bill Clinton's Impeachment. Timothy Hughes/Rare & Early Newspapers

On Jan. 28, 1998, Clinton spoke publicly regarding the alleged affair. In an attempt to "save his presidency," he made a famously known statement. Clinton was recorded stating,

But I want to say one thing. I want you to listen. I'm going to say this again. I did not have sexual relations with that woman. Ms. Lewinsky...These allegations are false, and I need to go back to work for the American people." [iii]

Watch the video below for more on how the allegations surfaced.

On Tues., Aug. 18, 1998, Clinton finally publicly confessed to relations with Lewinsky. He described the relations he had with Lewinsky as being "not appropriate." [iii]

Newspaper announcing President Bill Clinton's admission to a relationship with Monica Lewinsky. My Central Jersey

On Tuesday, Sep. 22, 1998, Clinton attempted to validate his previous statements made in Jan. 1998. He endeavored to clarify why he believed he had not lied in his previous remarks regarding a sexual relationship with Lewinsky. [iii]

Watch the video below to view Clinton's explanation regarding the alleged affair. He asserted that Lewinsky could deny a sexual romance with him since intercourse had not occurred. Despite these statements, Clinton would still be impeached on Dec. 19, 1998. [iii]

On Feb. 12, 1999, Clinton would be acquitted with 45 votes for conviction and 55 against conviction for the perjury charge. All of the Senate's 45 Democrats voted "not guilty" on all charges, joined by five Republicans. [vi]

Newspaper announcing President Bill Clinton's Acquittal. Marz8/eBay

22 years after the 1998 incident, Clinton opened up on Good Morning America regarding the affair. He said he disliked that the incident unfairly defined Monica Lewinsky, and he watched for years as she "tried to get a normal life back again." Clinton admits that the pressure of life and politics "partly" were motivating factors for the affair. [iv]

Watch the below video for highlights from the interview with over 1 million views.

In 2021, Monica Lewinsky co-produced "Impeachment: American Crime Story." Although Lewinsky states it is a dramatization, she alleges "there is an enormous amount of emotional truth." The ten-episode season is available to stream on Hulu from FX. Lewinsky talked exclusively with the Today show in the video below, speaking on the affair and her new show. [v]

References

[i] Virginia Chamlee, A Guide to Bill Clinton's 1990s Controversies, Featured Again in 'Impeachment,' (Sep. 15, 2021)

[ii] Id.

[iii] CBS News, This Day In History, Bill Clinton says, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman," (Jan. 28, 2016)

[iv] NBC News, Clinton's Lewinsky Testimony | Flashback | NBC News, (Aug. 15, 2014)

[v] Today, Monica Lewinsky: Bill Clinton Should 'Want to Apologize,' (Sep. 7. 2021)

[vi] Congress.gov, H.Res.611 - Impeaching William Jefferson Clinton, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors, (1997-1998)