Watch as a Young Woman Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson By Performing the 'Moonwalk' Underwater

Michael Jackson, dubbed 'The King of Pop,' would be proud if he could see one of the world's most recent viral videos. @m0e_almighty recently shared Kristimakus95's TikTok video of a perfectly executed underwater moonwalk. Skeptical? Watch the video below to decide whether this TikTok user nailed Michael Jackson's iconic moonwalk.

According to Song Facts, Michael Jackson introduced the Moonwalk on May 25, 1983, on the Motown 25th anniversary TV special. The show took place at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in California. When this was filmed, Thriller, Michael Jackson's album, was the #1 album.

A ticket for a Michael Jackson concert. Donald Trung Quoc Don/Wikimedia Commons

Thriller topped the charts for twenty-two weeks and sold more than fifteen million copies, becoming 1983s best selling album. The album also won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year. [i]

Watch the video below to see Michael Jackson unveil the moonwalk during the bridge of the song 'Billie Jean' (3:40 seconds into the video) live for the first time.

To many people's surprise, Jeffrey Daniel is credited with inventing the move known as the 'backslide' and performing it on Soul Train in 1979. Jeffrey Daniel claims he taught the dance move to Michael Jackson before the live special in 1983. [ii]

On what would have been Michael Jackson's 51st birthday, August 29, 2009, two months after his death, a staggering 13,597 people in Mexico City established a new Guinness World Record by performing Michael Jackson's Thriller dance. The record was for the most people dancing to Thriller at once. Watch the video performance below.

Even after all these years, Thriller remains a favorite to many around the globe. Watch the original Thriller short film below for a wholesome blast from the past.

References

