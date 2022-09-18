Six Eye-Catching Monkeys- Some Have Webbed Feet, Some are Nocturnal, and Some Have Big Noses

The golden snub-nosed monkey is native to 4 provinces of China, Sichuan, Gansu, Hubei, and Shaanxi. These monkeys are incredibly social, forming large troops with sometimes 600 monkeys. During the winter, these troops are smaller, numbering less than 40 members per group. Watch as a snub-nosed monkey enjoys snacks in the video below. [vii]

The snub-nosed monkey weighs between 25 to 45 pounds. These monkeys are mainly diurnal herbivores. A diurnal herbivore, which most herbivores are, feeds during the day and takes shelter from predators at night. [viii]

A golden snub-nosed monkey. Jack Hynes/Wikimedia Commons

The Tarsier is a leaping primate "found only on various islands of Southeast Asia. Typically they measure from three and a half to six inches long, not including their tail, which measures about twice the length of their bodies. [i]

Tarsiers are nocturnal, with large eyes "made necessary by the absence of a reflective layer that the eyes of other nocturnal mammals possess." Tarsiers also have unusually long ankle bones and tarsals; thus, the name tarsier was given. Entirely carnivorous, they prey on insects, lizards, and snakes. No other primate is entirely carnivorous like tarsiers. [ii]

A red bald uakari. Marc Wisniak/Wikimedia Commons

The Red bald uakari weighs four to six pounds and is approximately 14 to 23 inches long.These South American primates have bald heads and bright red faces. These primates live only in the Amazon River basin. Their diet is fruit heavy, gathered mostly in trees. Indigenous people sometimes hunt and capture these primates for food. [iii]

The red-shanked douc is an Old World monkey species found in North Central Vietnam, Central and Southern Laos, and Northeastern Cambodia. Take a look at one curious red-shanked douc in the video below. [iv]

This species of monkey has a twenty-five-year life span. One of the most colorful among all primate species, they are considered "the queen of primates thanks to their distinctive and unique appearance." [v]

Gees golden langur at Umananda, Assam, India M.Swarnali/Wikimedia Commons

The Gee's golden langur is another Old World monkey species. The Himalayan people consider golden langurs sacred. This species is found in India and is one of its most endangered primate species. The population is estimated at 5,500. [vi]

A proboscis monkey juvenile. Charles J. Sharp/Wikimedia Commons

The proboscis monkey lives in waterways throughout coastal areas, so they are adapted to swim. Watch below as a proboscis monkey leaps into a river.

Proboscis monkeys can swim fully submerged for 65 feet. Their 2nd and 3rd toes have webbing between them, making them accomplished swimmers able to maneuver across mangrove substrate easily. [vii]

