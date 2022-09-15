Pre-Inca Burial Complex Was More than a Royal Cemetery- Was a Necropolis for Society Elite & Place For Ancestral Worship

Functioning over 1300 years ago, Castillo de Huarmey, meaning "the Castle on the River Huarmey," is linked to the Wari culture. It is "one of the most important empires of pre-Inca Peru." Recent discoveries at Castillo de Huarmey confirm that the necropolis "served as a burial place for elites and the cult of ancestors of the Wari culture community." [i]
The "first ever collective burial of women of the highest elites of the Wari Empire" was discovered by research team members from the University of Warsaw 10 years ago. The queen's remains, "fifty-seven aristocrats, six human sacrifices, and two eternal guards were laid within the tomb." [ii]
The two eternal guards, one man and one woman, each had their left foot amputated "so that they would never stop doing their guard. The remains were found along with more than 1300 artifacts formed from "gold, silver, bronze, precious stones, wood, bones, and shells." [iii]
The most recent discoveries are the "Gallery of Elite Craftsmen." This site contained "seven burials of elite craftsmen working at the court of the Wari rulers." In addition to the elite, there were remains discovered from two adult women, two adult men, and three teenagers. [iv]
These recent discoveries confirm that Castillo de Huarmey functioned as a royal tomb, a place of worship of ancestors, the administrative center of the Wari kingdom, and a place to produce handcrafts for elites. [vi]
