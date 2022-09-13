Steph Curry Reveals in an Interview that He Learned His Faith Through Bible Stories His Parents Read to Him Growing Up

In a recent interview with Fatherly magazine, Steph Curry shared valuable insight into his upbringing, work ethic, and child-rearing strategies. When questioned about books he enjoyed reading as a youngster, Curry stated,

My parents read a lot of Bible stories with me. That's how I learned my faith, so those are very meaningful to me to share with my kids." [i]

Steph Curry TechCrunch/Wikimedia Commons

Curry details that his parents were pivotal in instructing him on how to respond to failure. He recounts an AAU basketball game during which he missed a free throw to tie the game. Curry states that

Even now, the emotions I experience when I think of that time are very tangible. And the power of that experience has helped me learn not to be afraid of failure." [ii]

Stephen Curry taking a free throw shot. Cyrus Saatsaz/Wikimedia Commons

The Bible speaks to failure in many passages. For example, in Jeremiah 8:4, the Bible reads, "Jeremiah, say this to the people of Judah: This is what the Lord says: You know if a man falls down, he gets up again. And if a man goes the wrong way, he turns around and comes back." [iii]

Further, Proverbs 24:16 says that "a righteous man falls seven times and rises again." Curry's mention of the fear of failure highlights the role bible stories have the potential to play in shaping an individual's morals and values. [iv]

The prophet Jonah before the Walls of Nineveh Rembrandt/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

Jonah represents, perhaps, one of the Bible's most notorious 'failures.' Jonah had been instructed to Preach to Nineveh, whose people were described as 'wicked.' Jonah, instead, ran away in the opposite direction of Nineveh. He took a boat and headed to Tarshish, but he would never arrive. [v]

A great storm ravished the ship. According to the Bible, those on board blamed Jonah for the storm and decided to throw him overboard. The storm ceased as soon as he was thrown overboard. As told, Jonah was then swallowed by a big fish, whose belly Jonah sat in for three days before being thrown up onto the shores of Nineveh. [vi]

Even outside of a biblical sense, Curry's mention of not fearing failure is illustrated in the Aesop fable, the Crow and the Pitcher. In this fable, a crow was flying around on a hot summer day in search of water. When he finally came across a pitcher of water, he was unable to reach the water. He tried and tried, slowly becoming more dehydrated. [vii]

As he was about to give up, he was struck with an idea to drop small pebbles into the pitcher, raising the water level to a point where he could reach it. Though the crow initially failed, his persistence and willingness to keep at it send a valuable message never to give up when trying to succeed and faced with failure. [viii]

The videos below detail several other well-known Aesop fables with practical life lessons.

Do you have a favorite bible story, fable, or similar cultural experience that helped shape how you face adversarial situations and failure?

