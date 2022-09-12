Recent Ukrainian Counter-Offensive Made Russians Change Into Civilian Clothes and Flee Instead of Fighting the Battle

Recent reports by several outlets indicate that Russian soldiers, in response to Ukraine's offensive, "are abandoning their tanks, weapons and even clothes as they "literally run from their positions." According to Ukrainian intelligence, "on the front line,"

The Russian chain of command [is] broken and soldiers were fleeing without putting up a fight, many of them changing into civilian clothes to avoid detection." [i]

A Ukrainian soldier takes a selfie with artillery in the Donetsk region. Kostiantyn Liberov/AP

In the video below, a former British army officer detailed "how Russan militants were ditching their uniforms and putting on civilian clothing, to blend in and escape the battlefield." The former officer, Dr. Mike Martin, spoke on Times Radio regarding the recent turn of events. He indicated what has become a common narrative, that Russia never had enough troops. Additionally, he asserts that morale is lowered due to corruption within the Russian armed forces. [iii]

This response from the Russians comes as Ukraine has pushed back hard to win back their land. [ii]

Abandoned Russian tanks. News in Support of Ukraine

Ukrainian drone operators had been "watching the battles through reconnaissance drones and listening to Russian communications." The Defense of Ukraine, a Ukrainian government organization, Tweeted regarding Russia's loss of military equipment to Ukraine, as seen below. [iv]

One Ukrainian soldier stated, regarding the event, that,

There were a lot of uniforms lying around. We caught some of these guys trying to escape in civilian clothes, they were...trying to save themselves." [v]

It was reported that so much ammunition and gear was left behind that Ukraine was struggling to take control of all the equipment that was left behind. Despite Defense Ministry's claims that the retreat was an intentional 'regrouping,' few seem to be buying into that theory, as illustrated below. [vi]

The same day "Russia reportedly retreated from Izium, Russian President Putin attended the grand opening of Europe's largest Ferris wheel in Moscow, leaving him mocked online. People could not believe he opened a Ferris wheel while "his soldiers [were] dying on the battlefield." His actions were described as "total insanity...the guy is three sheets to the wind!" [vii]

