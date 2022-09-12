A Tiny Translucent-Looking Light Green Species of Tree Frog, With Blue Armpits, Was Recently Discovered in Costa Rica

Recently the tapir valley tree frog, Tlalocohyla celeste, was discovered in the Tapir Valley Nature Reserve in Costa Rica. With its recent discovery, scientists have speculated that "the frog may be critically endangered since it lives in a 20-acre wetland within Tapir Valley Nature Reserve." [i]

Tapir Valley Tree Frog RE: Wild

The story behind the discovery of the tapir valley tree frog is fascinating. Donald Valera Soto says,

We as country boys, we know sounds. I grew up in the forests walking around learning to identify species of trees, birds, and frogs. I listened to this little frog and it was almost impossible to find it, it was so well camouflaged. I was really happy when I found it because I had been trying to find the frog that was making that unusual call for six months after I first heard it." [ii]

Tapir Valley Tree Frog RE: Wild

Soto defines the frog's call as "shrill," stating he heard it while working around a wetland pond. In time, Soto and his team would locate adult tapir valley tree frogs who were mating. They surveyed the eggs the female laid under a leaf to "describe the morphology of the tadpoles." [iii]

Eggs laid by female tapir valley tree frog. RE: Wild

The nature reserve also has "attracted endangered peccaries, jaguars, and Baird's tapirs-gardeners of the forest." The rainforest was purchased by "a group of concerned citizens...with the vision of protecting valuable rainforest habitat for many animals." Although entry to the reserve is restricted, there are several observation platforms and trails for nature lovers, bird watchers, and photographers. [iv]

The video below provides an aerial view of the site.

The following photos are some wildlife individuals may encounter while visiting the nature reserve.

References

